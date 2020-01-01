Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid make Haaland top target

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Sevilla to make Shaqiri bid

2020-03-29T00:00:08Z

Sevilla are ready to make a bid for Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri, claims Football Insider

Liverpool would be prepared to let the Switzerland international go if a club meets their asking price of £28 million ($35m) - more than double the fee paid to Stoke City to sign him back in 2018.

Carragher: I’d be more Mourinho than Guardiola as a boss

2020-03-28T22:55:57Z

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher says he would be more Jose Mourinho than Pep Guardiola if he ever went into management, but he has no desire to take on the stresses of coaching.

Chelsea move for Real Madrid's Hakimi

2020-03-28T22:45:55Z

The defender has caught the Blues' eye

Chelsea have made enquiries over Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi, reports the Mirror

Hakimi has impressed this season during a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, but with no purchase option included in the deal he will have to report back to Madrid at the end of 2019-20.

PSG move for Atletico starlet

2020-03-28T22:35:36Z

Atletico Madrid are braced to fend off Paris Saint-Germain, who hope to sign one of their top young talents. 

Mundo Deportivo reports that 17-year-old Javier Serrano has caught the eye of the Parisians, having already represented Spain at Under-16, 17 and 18 levels.

Real Madrid make Haaland top target

2020-03-28T22:25:22Z

Sadio Mane previously headed Merengue wish list

Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland is Real Madrid's top transfer priority this summer, claims the Express

Haaland has burst onto the scene with 12 goals in 11 games since joining Dortmund in January, attracting the attention of the Spanish giants. 

One team that will be relieved is Liverpool, who feared losing Sadio Mane to the Bernabeu when the transfer window re-opens.

Spurs look to sign Godin

2020-03-28T22:15:17Z

Tottenham have set their sights on veteran Inter defender Diego Godin, according to Football London

Godin, 34, reportedly turned down Spurs manager Jose Mourinho during his time at Manchester United, but the Special One is keen to add the Uruguayan's talents to his frail backline.