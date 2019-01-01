striker Olivier Giroud says he is interested in moving to United States in the future.

The 32-year-old has started just one of his side's four Premier League games so far and was left on the bench for the 2-2 draw against .

Although he says he is in no hurry to move, he is considering a switch to in the next couple of years.

"MLS, for my family, my children who speak English, it's interesting," he told RMC Sport. "In a year? In two years? I do not know when, but of course after that I will be open to a final challenge."