Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Kane skips Spurs training amid Man City links

Man Utd have a year to convince Haaland
The Manchester Evening News reports that Manchester United have a year to convince Erling Haaland that they are the right club for him.
The Norwegian striker is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund in 2022, but he will only link up with a side that is pushing for domestic and European titles.
Will PSG dip back into the market?
Spurs open talks over Coady deal
Tottenham have, according to Football Insider, opened talks over a deal for Conor Coady.
Nuno is looking to raid his former employers at Wolves for an England international centre-half that he knows well.
Kane skips Spurs training amid Man City links (Sky Sports)
The England striker has not reported back after summer break
Sky Sports reports that Harry Kane has not reported back for pre-season training at Tottenham as he continues to be linked with a big-money move to Manchester City.
The England captain has completed his summer break after helping the Three Lions to the final of Euro 2020, but he is yet to join up with Nuno's squad at Spurs.
New deal for Webster
Braithwaite not being forced out of Barca
Barcelona will not be forcing Martin Braithwaite out of the club, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Danish forward has seen a move mooted as part of cost-cutting efforts at Camp Nou, but his services could still be retained.
Livramento to leave Chelsea for Southampton
Chelsea teenager Tino Livramento is set to complete a £5 million ($7m) move to Southampton, Goal has learned, with Brighton missing out on the highly-rated youngster.
Goal confirmed back in July that the Seagulls were looking to put a deal in place, but they are set to be beaten by south coast rivals.
City still £40m short on Kane deal
Manchester City remain £40 million ($56m) short of meeting Tottenham's demands for Harry Kane, reports the Daily Star.
The reigning Premier League champions are keen on landing the England captain, but will need to dig deep in order to put a deal in place.
Inter still keen on Alonso
Inter are still keen on signing Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Italian champions have long been linked with the 30-year-old, whose current contract at Stamford Bridge is due to expire in 2023.
Inter are ready to formalise their interest in Alonso, but must first sell players in order to fund a €20 million (£17m/$24m) swoop.
West Ham interested in Milenkovic
Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic is the subject of interest from West Ham - according to Sky Sports.
The Hammers are eyeing a cut-price deal for the 23-year-old, who has just entered the final year of his contract.
Chelsea's Kurt Zouma has also been linked with West Ham, but they are reluctant to meet his £25 million ($35m) asking price.
Umtiti agrees to leave Barca on loan
Samuel Umtiti has agreed to leave Barcelona on loan - according to SPORT.
The 27-year-old has, however, stipulated that he wants to join a top club and have the final say on his next destination.
Barca are eager to offload Umtiti and a number of other first-team stars as they bid to reduce their wage bill ahead of the new season.
Tottenham's Sanchez in talks with Sevilla
Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez is in talks with Sevilla - according to Colombian outlet Caracol.
The Spanish outfit are considering the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Jules Kounde, who is being tipped to join Chelsea.
Sanchez fell down the squad pecking order at Spurs last season, and they are currently chasing a deal for Atalanta's Cristian Romero.
Atlanta make dual pursuits
Atlanta United are working to complete Thiago Almada deal. Agreement reached with Vélez and now talks on personal terms. 🇺🇸🇦🇷 #Atlanta #MLS— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2021
Atlanta have also made a bid for €8m + add ons to sign Portuguese striker Ricardo Horta. Braga turned down the proposal. 🇵🇹
Arsenal to fight Everton for Schalke ace
Arsenal's eye has been caught by Schalke striker Matthew Hoppe, according to The Star.
Everton are also interested in the USMNT forward, who will be allowed to leave the club this summer.
Watford lead Doig chase
Watford are in front in the race for Hibs youngster Josh Doig, according to Sky Sports.
The left-back has attracted interest from Manchester City previously and the Scottish club have confirmed he will depart.
Caballero could depart Chelsea for Spain
Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero could soon be back in Spain with Malaga.
Marca reports the veteran has a clause in his contract allowing him to return to La Liga.
Grealish set for meeting with Man City
Jack Grealish has rushed back from holiday to talk terms with Man City, according to The Daily Star.
The Aston Villa ace is poised to make a £100 million ($139m) move to the Premier League champions.
Bayern bullish on Goretzka future
Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is hopeful that Leon Goretzka will sign a new deal, despite interest from Manchester United.
"I'm not involved enough that I have a say every day. I stay out of these issues," the coach said.
"Of course I have talked to him about my plans for him. I've told him I'd be happy if he extended and I'm also confident.
"There are several topics involved when it comes to discussing a contract extension."
Tottenham join Traore chase
Tottenham are the latest side credited with an interest in Wolves winger Adama Traore.
The Daily Mail reports that after securing Cristian Romero from Atalanta, Spurs will move for the former Barcelona youngster.
Premier League trio chase Delaney
Southampton, Norwich and Crystal Palace are interested in Thomas Delaney, according to Ruhr Nachrichten.
The Denmark midfielder has regularly been linked with a switch away from Dortmund this summer.
Atleti bracing themselves for Trippier to Man Utd sale
Simeone assessing options to replace England ace
Atletico Madrid are ready to lose Kieran Trippier to Man Utd.
AS reports that they are lining up Roma's Alessandro Florenzi as a replacement for the right-back.
Benzema to be offered new Real Madrid deal
Karim Benzema will sign a new deal with Real Madrid, ABC reports.
Benzema is out of contract in 2022 but will pen a one-year extension to tie him to the club until 2023.