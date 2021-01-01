Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG seek discount £43m Pogba deal

Chelsea pursue Bettinelli as third-choice goalkeeper
Chelsea are pursuing Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli to provide cover to Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, writes The Telegraph.
Bettinelli, 29, spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough.
PSG seek discount £43m Pogba deal (Daily Mail)
They're reportedly already in talks with the midfielder's agent
Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola is in discussions with Paris Saint-Germain over a possible switch from Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail, and the French club believe the star can be bought from the Red Devils for £43 million ($59m).
Pogba is entering the final year of his contract and is believed to be considering an Old Trafford exit.
Xhaka ready to join Roma camp (Sky Sports)
No official sale has been made by Arsenal, but a deal appears imminent
Granit Xhaka will join Mourinho next week in the AsRoma training camp in Portugal, Algarve. Mourinho is pushing and waiting for him. Personal terms are already agreed. The deal between AsRoma and Arsenal is almost done. @SkySport#Transfers #AFC pic.twitter.com/pCgTBp8n57— Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) July 20, 2021
Nice loan Pelmard to Basel
✍ 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 👋— FC Basel 1893 🇬🇧 (@FC_Basel_en) July 20, 2021
Andy Pelmard 🇫🇷 joins us on loan from @ogcnice_eng until the summer of 2022.#SaliAndy #FCBasel1893 #MirSinBasel pic.twitter.com/qMRKg6RkA8
Nmecha didn't see Man City future
Lukas Nmecha has revealed he never saw a future to break into Manchester City's first-team ranks despite his winning goal for Germany in the Under-21s Euro 2020 final against Portugal this summer.
The forward has since moved on to Wolfsburg.
"I had one year left on my contract," he told Kicker. "They're going to sign another top striker, I don‘t think my chance [of getting regular playing time] would have been very high."
Newport player has fun with League Two contract demand
🤷🏼♂️⚽️ https://t.co/eBrBWgg6uz— KEVINELLY (@KEVIN11ELLISON) July 20, 2021