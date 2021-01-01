Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona plotting Ndombele swoop

New Houston Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad says the club is ready to spend some money to sign better players.

The club has the ability to sign three Designated Players this winter, and Onstad says he expects the Dynamo to spend and reshape their roster.

“Number one is to get better on the field," Onstad told MLSSoccer.com. "We have some core guys who are very good, but we’re missing some top-end talent and difference-makers. Those pieces who can turn games. In our league, it’s pretty close. It’s those players who make differences.”

He continued: “There is definitely room for improvement. We’re not DP-tied, we have room for manipulation. The [U22 Initiative], too. I’m pretty comfortable with it.”