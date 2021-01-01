Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona plotting Ndombele swoop

Real Madrid to move for Carvalho
Loftus-Cheek and Winks on Mourinho's wish list
Roma boss Jose Mourinho is targeting Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Harry Winks among others, reports Corriere dello Sport.
Mourinho is looking at moves for two of his former charges as he looks to boost his side's depth.
Roma are also keeping an eye on Real Madrid duo Dani Ceballos and Nacho.
Man City set to sell Porro to Sporting CP
Manchester City are set to sell right-back Pedro Porro to Sporting CP, reports the Daily Star.
Porro joined City in 2019 from Girona but has yet to make an appearance for the club, and is now in the second season of a two-year loan at Sporting.
Sporting are set to activate the purchase option they hold on the 22-year-old.
Xavi: I want to go home to Barca
Al-Sadd boss Xavi has urged his current club to allow him to leave and take over as Barcelona manager.
Barcelona executives were in Doha on Wednesday to meet with Al-Sadd officials over Xavi, who has been identified as Barca's top choice to take over after Ronald Koeman was sacked.
Leipzig deny Edwards set to join from Liverpool
RB Leipzig managing director Oliver Mintzlaff has denied reports that Liverpool director of football Michael Edwards could move to Leipzig.
"Michael Edwards will not be our sporting director," Mintzlaff told DAZN.
"The fact is that we are looking for a sporting director who fits the club, our philosophy and direction. We have had very good talks and will get back to you on that in due course."
Arsenal to extend Ballard's contract
Arsenal are set to hand Daniel Ballard a two-year contract extension, reports football.london.
The 22-year-old, who has impressed on loan at Millwall this season, was set to see his contract expire at the end of the current season.
Ballard could still find it difficult to break into the first team at Arsenal though, with the club's main goal seemingly to avoid losing him on a free transfer.
Mourinho questions Spurs decision to sack Nuno
Jose Mourinho has questioned Tottenham's decision to sack Nuno Espirito Santo as manager after just 10 league games in charge.
Spurs relieved the Portuguese manager of his duties after defeat to Manchester United at the weekend, and on Tuesday the club confirmed Antonio Conte as their new head coach.
Galaxy GM Te Kloese nears Feyenoord move
Al Sadd adamant about keeping Barca target Xavi
Fonseca interested in Newcastle job
Former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca is still interested in the Newcastle job, reports Sky Sports.
The Magpies were dealt a blow in their search for a new manager when Unai Emery announced on Wednesday he is staying with Villarreal.
Fonseca could re-enter the picture after nearly taking over at Tottenham during the summer.
Mbappe Real Madrid contract could require 'Olympics clause'
Kylian Mbappe may demand to have an Olympics clause inserted into his contract that will allow him to play at the Games in Paris in 2024, AS reports.
The PSG star has already gone public with his desire to be involved at the next Olympics and it could be that he makes Real Madrid, who are keen on signing the Frenchman, contractually guarantee he can feature having missed out on the Tokyo Games.
Kroos agent predicts €300m Haaland transfer cost
Toni Kroos's agent Volker Struth believes that Erling Haaland will cost as much as €300 million (£254m/$347m) in total fees, if and when he decides to leave Dortmund.
Struth, who expects a transfer to be done in 2022, told COPE: "Haaland has a release clause. The entire package with five-year salary and commission for the agent will probably be around €250m to €300m.
"Even if Bayern Munich had the money, they would not do it. All hell would break out if a player in Germany earned €50m."
Barca make progress with Dembele contract talks
Barcelona are optimistic that they will be able to agree a new contract with Ousmane Dembele and hope to have the talks finalised by the end of November, Mundo Deportivo reports.
The duration of the contract is likely to be for three seasons, with the option of an additional year, while the French winger has reportedly agreed to a pay cut that includes various performance-related bonuses.
Sule interested in Newcastle switch
Newcastle have held talks with Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule over a possible move to the Premier League, reports Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk.
Sule is reportedly interested in the project offered by the Magpies following their £300m ($375m) takeover, with the discussions having taken place three weeks ago.
BVB chief rubbishes Bellingham exit rumours
Emery rejects Newcastle as ex-Arsenal boss confirms Villarreal stay
Unai Emery has rejected the chance to take over as Newcastle's new head coach, with the ex-Arsenal boss publicly confirming his decision to stay at Villarreal.
Goal reported on Tuesday that Newcastle had opened talks with Emery over their vacant permanent manager's post, with the club having taken the decision to part ways with previous boss Steve Bruce following a Premier League defeat to Tottenham on October 17.
Emery admitted to being approached by the Magpies following Villarreal's 2-0 Champions League win over Young Boys, but also said that no formal offer had been made, and has now come out to clarify his future once and for all.
Why is Madrid wonderkid Reinier struggling at BVB
When Reinier Jesus arrived at Borussia Dortmund, then-coach Lucien Favre hailed the loan signing: "He’s a nine-and-a-half who can play as a false nine."
However, in the past 15 months, Reinier has mostly been a zero in the Bundesliga.
He has played 26 games in black and yellow, but only has one goal to his name and has started just two games in all competitions.
Barcelona plotting Ndombele swoop (SPORT)
The midfielder could be set to depart in January
Barcelona are plotting a swoop for Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele - according to SPORT.
The Spanish giants could make a move for the 24-year-old in January, with Spurs ready to listen to any offers.
However, Barca will only afford a loan deal for Ndombele, who cost Tottenham €60 million (£51m/$70m) when they signed him from Lyon in 2019.
Spurs tracking West Brom keeper Johnstone
Tottenham are tracking West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone - according to Sky Sports.
Southampton and West Ham are also interested in the 28-year-old, whose current contract is due to expire in June 2022.
West Brom have no plans to sell Johnstone, though, and will look to step up talks over a renewal in January.
Man Utd's Chong sees Birmingham loan cut short
Damien Duff named new Shelbourne head coach
Pino set to sign new long-term Villarreal deal
Man Utd ramp up interest in Tchouameni
Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, Football Insider claims.
The report states Red Devils scouts have been watching the 21-year-old in action and that the club are prepared to offer him a deal if their talent spotters give them the go-ahead.
United's scouts are set to watch Tchouameni in action again on Thursday as Monaco host PSV in the Europa League.
Eriksen-Onana swap deal on the cards?
Inter are looking at the possibility of a swap deal involving Cristian Eriksen and Andre Onana, Tuttosport claims.
Eriksen is unable to continue his playing career in Serie A due to having a defibrillator, but the Eredivisie has no such rules.
Onana, meanwhile, is of interest to the Nerazzurri and they are said to be exploring the idea of including Eriksen in a part-exchange deal for the goalkeeper.
No West Brom compensation to pay for Barca
West Brom will receive no compensation from Barcelona for young striker Louie Barry, according to The Athletic.
The Baggies had complained to FIFA after Barry left their youth academy for Spain in 2019, claiming that they were owed something for their part in his development.
FIFA has sided with Barca, however, with the governing body of the opinion that West Brom had not made Barry a 'binding offer' when he was of the legal age to accept a professional deal.
Barry left Camp Nou after just one year, signing with Aston Villa, and is currently on loan at Ipswich.
Barca officials travel to finalise Xavi deal
Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste and director of football Mateu Alemany have travelled to Qatar to finalise negotiations to sign Xavi as their new head coach, Goal can confirm.
The Blaugrana are ready to hand a club legend a two-and-a-half-year contract and it has been reported that he will earn less in Catalunya than he does at Al-Sadd.
Kane wants to stay at Spurs under Conte
Harry Kane wants to stay at Tottenham to play under new head coach Antonio Conte - according to The Sun.
The English striker cut a frustrated figure at the start of the season while Nuno Espirito Santo was in charge, but believes his successor is capable of delivering trophies.
Kane will no longer push for a move away from Spurs, having seen a proposed move to Manchester City fall through in the summer.
Carvalho rejects new Fulham deal amid Real Madrid interest
Fabio Carvalho has rejected a contract renewal at Fulham - according to The Sun.
The 19-year-old has decided against extending his stay at Craven Cottage beyond the end of the season amid interest from Real Madrid.
The Blancos could look to sign Carvalho on a free transfer, having seen him record three goals and one assist in six Championship appearances so far this season.
Dembele eager to extend Barca stay
Ousmane Dembele is eager to extend his stay at Barcelona - according to SPORT.
The 24-year-old's current deal expires next summer and he has been linked with Italian giants Juventus.
Dembele would prefer to remain at Barca, though, and has asked his agent to accelerate renewal talks with the club.
Conte eyeing Kessie as first Spurs signing
Antonio Conte is eyeing AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as his first signing at Tottenham - according to Sport Italia.
The Italian was drafted in to replace Nuno Espirito Santo at Spurs on Tuesday and is already planning a squad overhaul to turn the club into top-four contenders again.
Kessie is top of his list of targets, with Conte having seen him perform for Milan up close while in charge of Inter.
Emery: I haven't said no to Newcastle
Villarreal coach Unai Emery has admitted he is keeping his options open with regards to a possible Newcastle switch.
"I've been made aware of their interest and I haven't said no, but there is no offer," he said following Villarreal's 2-0 Champions League victory over Young Boys on Tuesday.
Pogba headlines list of four players Xavi wants at Barca (El Nacional)
French midfielder at the top of Xavi's wishlist
Paul Pogba is one of four players that Xavi has identified as signings he wants at Barcelona, according to El Nacional.
Pogba's contract with Manchester United ends at the end of the season, and Xavi would like to see the Catalan club make a push to bring him to Spain.
Also on Xavi's wishlist is another Mino Raiola client, Erling Haaland, along with Dani Olmo and Jules Kounde.
Milan in the race for River Plate star
AC Milan are one of several clubs in the race to sign Julian Alvarez this summer, reports Gazetta dello Sport.
The River Plate star has caught the clubs across Europe, including Milan's Italian rivals Fiorentina.
Alvarez can play as a striker, winger or attacking midfielder has has risen to prominence after helping River top Boca Juniors as part of his 14-goal campaign this season.
PSG eye Vlahovic as Mbappe successor
If Kylian Mbappe does indeed leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, the club has already earmarked a potential successor.
According to Le10Sports, PSG could make a move for Dusan Vlahovic if Mbappe does leave PSG upon the expiration of his contract.
PSG are confident they could outbid Juventus for the Fiorentina star and believe he would be an ideal fit in their attack.
Lazio prioritise Luiz Felipe deal
Lazio are focused on getting Luiz Felipe to sign a new deal with the club, reports CalcioMercato.
The Brazilian's deal is set to expire in June, making a new contract a priority for the club.
Lazio have a good relationship with his agent, so there is plenty of optimism that a deal will get done despite interest from Barcelona, Sevilla and Real Betis.
Howe earmarked as Farke's Norwich repalcement
Norwich are eyeing Eddie Howe as a potential replacement for Daniel Farke, according to the Daily Mail.
The club has just two points from the first 10 games and Farke will need a dramatic uptick in form to keep his job.
Farke currently has a contract that runs through 2025, but the club could turn to former Bournemouth boss Howe if the result don't start coming quickly.
Dynamo ready to spend for 'top-end talent'
New Houston Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad says the club is ready to spend some money to sign better players.
The club has the ability to sign three Designated Players this winter, and Onstad says he expects the Dynamo to spend and reshape their roster.
“Number one is to get better on the field," Onstad told MLSSoccer.com. "We have some core guys who are very good, but we’re missing some top-end talent and difference-makers. Those pieces who can turn games. In our league, it’s pretty close. It’s those players who make differences.”
He continued: “There is definitely room for improvement. We’re not DP-tied, we have room for manipulation. The [U22 Initiative], too. I’m pretty comfortable with it.”