Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs to loan Bale for £10m

Coutinho back to Liverpool?
Liverpool should be exploring the option of resigning Philippe Coutinho says Phil Thompson, with the former Reds skipper saying he would do another deal with Barcelona “in a heartbeat”.
Thompson has also suggested that Jurgen Klopp could re-sign the Brazilian for half the price he sold him for.
Man Utd form part of Sessegnon hunt
Manchester United will rival the likes of Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain for Ryan Sessegnon, claims The Telegraph.
The Fulham youngster is expected to be on the move this summer after suffering relegation out of the Premier League.
Cancelo committed to Juventus
'Pogba will leave Man Utd this summer'
Paul Pogba "will leave" Manchester United this summer, claims Patrice Evra, while Alexis Sanchez stands accused of having disappointed at Old Trafford because he only joined for the money.
The former Red Devils defender has told Sky Sports: “I think [Pogba] will leave, because you need to feel the love when you play somewhere, you need to be committed."
De Rossi leaving Roma but won't retire
Daniele De Rossi is to bring an 18-year career at Roma to a close this summer, but he will not be following the lead of Francesco Totti and retiring as a one-club man.
The Serie A outfit have confirmed that the 35-year-old midfielder will be leaving when his current contract comes to an end.
Silva wants Zouma and Gomes deals
Everton boss Marco Silva has told the club it is vital they make loan deals for Kurt Zouma and Andre Gomes permanent, according to the Liverpool Echo.
Chelsea's France defender Zouma, 24, and Barcelona's Portugal midfielder Gomes, 25, both played big roles in the Toffees' 2018/19 campaign and Silva wants to keep them.
He is also doing his best to keep star man Richarlison, the Brazilian forward, at the club.
Chelsea target Countinho
Barcelona bosses are expecting interest from Chelsea in Philippe Coutinho as the Blues go in search of a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Eden Hazard.
Goal understands that even though Coutinho wants to remain at Camp Nou despite a disappointing first full campaign, some members of the Blaugrana's board of directors are keen to sell this summer.
The Brazil international has failed to impress since arriving from Liverpool in a £105 million ($135m) deal in January 2018 - Chelsea, meanwhile, are set to lose star man Hazard.
Leicester pushing for Tielemans deal
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has told the club's board he wants to secure a deal for Youri Tielemans quickly, according to The Star.
The 22-year-old's successful loan spell from Monaco at the King Power Stadium has alerted the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal.
Leicester have have opened talks for the £40m-rated Belgian midfielder but Tielemans said: “At the moment there's nothing. I’ll go back to Monaco this summer, unless something moves, but that’s not the case at the moment."
Koulibaly is Man Utd priority
Manchester United have made Napoli and Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly their main summer transfer target, according to The Mirror.
The 27-year-old is seen as one of the best centre-backs in the world and although Napoli insist they do not want to sell, United could make a record-breaking move.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has prioritised a top-class centre-half, but also wants a new right-back and also reinforcements in midfield and attack as he starts a squad clear-out.
Spurs lead hunt for Sessegnon
Mahrez hoping for City stay
Riyad Mahrez says he has no doubts over his own quality and is ready to prove himself at Manchester City.
The former Leicester City star was primarily a backup under Pep Guardiola this season, but Mahrez says he's ready to fight for a bigger role rather than leaving the club.
PSG following Kroos, Isco and Bale
Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing Toni Kroos as a potential answer to the club's midfield issues, according to Le Parisien.
The club has been in search of a replacement for Thiago Motta since the midfielder's retirement, and Kroos is seen as the perfect player to help anchor that position.
PSG also have interest in Isco and Bale, but would likely need to sell at least one of Julian Draxler or Edinson Cavani to finance a move.
De Ligt nears Barca move
Matthijs de Ligt is getting closer to joining Barcelona, Goal understands.
The Spanish club has made progress in their pursuit of the Dutch defender as they look to bring him in to join Frenkie de Jong this summer.
Rangers set to pursue Klinsmann
Rangers are set to chase Jonathan Klinsmann, son of former Germany star and USMNT manager Jurgen, according to the Scottish Sun.
The club is in search for a new back-up to Allan McGregor and, with Klinsmann out of contract this summer, he seems a logical target.
Rangers sent scouts to watch Klinsmann play for Hertha Berlin's reserves and is believed to be frustrated by his lack of first team opportunities.
Arena expected to join Revs
Following the firing of Mike Burns and Brad Friedel, Bruce Arena is expected to join the New England Revolution in some capacity, reports ESPN.
Arena has been out of work since failing to lead the U.S. national team to the World Cup, but has previously built MLS dynasties with D.C. United and the LA Galaxy.
It is unclear if the Revs will name Arena as head coach, general manager or both as the club looks to fill both vacancies.
Tottenham close to securing £25m Sessegnon
Tottenham are close to securing a £25 million ($32m) deal for Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon, according to the Daily Mail.
The Cottagers are set to cash in on Sessegnon as his contract runs down, and Spurs are reportedly ready to spend big this summer in order to persuade Mauricio Pochettino to stay.
Spurs to loan Bale for £10m
The forward is no longer wanted by Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid are ready to loan Gareth Bale to Tottenham for a £10 million ($13m) fee, claims the Mirror.
Spurs' transfer committee are reportedly discussing the loan deal, having ruled out a permanent offer for the Wales international.
However, Bale would apparently have to take a significant pay cut to allow a move to go through.
Columbus Crew extend Zardes' contract
🚨 NEWS 🚨— Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) May 13, 2019
We’ve signed @gyasinho to a multi-year contract extension as a Designated Player!
📰: https://t.co/CbqOMU6F6r #Crew96 pic.twitter.com/32A9iSc1S5
Arsenal ready to double Guendouzi's pay
Man Utd eye Arsenal target Pepe
Manchester United are considering a £45 million ($58m) move for Nicolas Pepe, claims the Mirror.
The winger's performances for Lille this season have also drawn the attention of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.