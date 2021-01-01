Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Grealish returns to UK as £100m Man City move nears

Sterling's Man City future safe despite Grealish links
Raheem Sterling's contract talks at Manchester City have stalled but his place in the team is still safe, claims the Sun.
The winger is not in danger of being sold if Jack Grealish moves to the Etihad Stadium and remains a key part of Pep Guardiola's plans.
Leeds interested in £30m Traore deal
Leeds United are considering a move for Wolves star Adama Traore, Goal understands.
Contract talks between the Spain winger and his club have stalled, attracting the attention of their Premier League rivals.
But the Whites would have to make a significant transfer outlay if they hope to land their target.
Man Utd receive Haaland transfer boost
Manchester United's chances of landing Erling Haaland in 2022 have been boosted as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares to sign a new deal, reports the Sun.
The Borussia Dortmund star is close to his compatriot, with the uncertainty over his future a big part of why Haaland declined to join the Reds from RB Salzburg.
Man Utd Saul deal hinges on Pogba (Mirror)
If the midfielder stays Atletico star will not sign
Manchester United's approach for Saul Niguez hangs on Paul Pogba's next move, claims the Mirror.
The Atletico Madrid midfielder is seen as the perfect replacement for Pogba - but if he does not move, there will be no transfer.
Grealish returns to UK as £100m Man City move nears (Sun)
Citizens have made a formal approach to Aston Villa for his services
Jack Grealish will complete his move to Manchester City in the coming days, claims the Sun.
The Aston Villa star returned to the UK on Saturday after holidaying in Croatia, as City lodged a £100 million ($139m) bid for his services.