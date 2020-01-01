Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd in talks with Barca for Dembele

City business rests on Zinchenko
Manchester City's plans to move for Bayern Munich star David Alaba or Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico rest on getting Oleksandr Zinchenko out first.
The Sun claims that is proving problematic at the moment, with Pep Guardiola unable to look into adding anothe left-back to his squad.
Reds receive bids for Brewster, Wilson & Grujic
Liverpool have received offers for Rhian Brewster, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic, with all three in line to leave the club before next week’s transfer deadline.
Sheffield United have made their move for Brewster, while Burnley have tabled a bid of around £12 million ($16m) for Wales international Wilson.
Grujic, meanwhile, is the subject of an offer from Borussia Moenchengladbach, who are keen to take the Serbian midfielder back to the Bundesliga after two successful seasons on loan there with Hertha Berlin.
Liverpool yet to make Mbappe approach
Reds not looking at PSG superstar for 2021
Liverpool are yet to explore the possibility of luring Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain, says Fabrizio Romano.
He has told Oddschecker: "We’re talking about teams like Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid looking at Mbappe.
"Right now, there has been no contact from Liverpool to get Mbappe next summer. We’ll have to wait some weeks to understand the real situation. Liverpool are not working to get Mbappe next summer."
Marseille make move for Guendouzi
Marseille have, according to Foot Mercato, asked about taking Matteo Guendouzi on loan.
The French midfielder has fallen out of favour at Arsenal and could head back to his homeland in order to rediscover a spark.
Will there be movement in Madrid?
Solskjaer not banking on Man Utd transfers
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn't expecting the club to make any more signings before the transfer window closes.
"I can't give you any news. We are working with what we have got," Solskjaer told Sky Sports on Wednesday.
"We have a big squad. We changed 10 players from Saturday. If there is any update, we will let you know."
Fiorentina planning for Chiesa departure
Fiorentina have identified Jose Callejon as a possible signing should Federico Chiesa leave for Juventus, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 33-year-old winger is currently a free agent after spending seven seasons with Napoli.
Bournemouth striker Joshua King and River Plate's Martinez Quarta are also on Fiorentina's radar.
West Ham to sign €6m Coufal
Slavia Prague CEO Jaroslav Tvrdik has revealed on social media that defender Vladimir Coufal is set to join West Ham.
The clubs have agreed to a €6 million deal for Coufal, who will have a medical in London tomorrow.
Man City target Tagliafico to cost £22m
Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico will cost Manchester City £22 million (€24m/$28m), claims the Manchester Evening News.
Pep Guardiola is eager to bring another defender to the Etihad and Tagliafico is seen as a cheaper option that Bayern Munich's David Alaba.
Everton make move for Norwich's Godfrey
Everton have opened talks with Norwich City about a deal for centre-back Ben Godfrey, according to BBC Sport.
The Toffees want to sign the 22-year-old on loan but the Canaries are expected to demand a sale as they look to raise funds after being relegated from the Premier League last season.
Dembele doubting Barca future
Confirmed. This is the situation. Negotiations on - #MUFC, Barça and OL involved. Different positions. Talks ongoing. 🔴 https://t.co/CkfW1N8Sl8— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2020
Tottenham set to sign Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius
Tottenham are close to sealing a loan deal for Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius, reports football.london.
The 25-year-old is Jose Mourinho's preferred signing up front and he will likely come to Spurs with an option to buy included.
Rudiger facing Chelsea crossroads
Chelsea's Miazga set to join Anderlecht
Chelsea defender Matt Miazga is set to join Anderlecht on a season-long loan, which has finally been agreed after he overcame a pre-season injury.
The U.S. men's national team centre-back is fully fit once again and has chosen to move to the Belgian giants following conversations with Vincent Kompany, who moved to manage his former club following his retirement after a legendary career at Manchester City.
It will be the 25-year-old's fourth loan club after spells at Vitesse, where he spent two seasons between 2016 and 2018, Nantes and Reading, where he spent half of 2018-19 and all of last season.
Man Utd in talks with Barcelona for Dembele
The Red Devils are desperate to land a young star
Man United have now opened talks with Barcelona for Ousmane Démbélé. #MUFC are offering a loan for Démbélé - while Sancho deal with BVB is stalling.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2020
Man Utd also contacted player's agent, putting so much effort to convince the player who already refused #LFC loan on June. 🔴