Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea allow Sarri to leave for Juventus

Bundesliga rivals considering move for Dortmund's Toljan
Borussia Monchengladbach want to sign former Germany under-21 international Jeremy Toljan from Borussia Dortmund, as reported by Bild.
The full-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic but his parent club's Bundesliga rivals are considering making a move for the 24-year-old.
Zidane wants Pogba to join Hazard at Real
Real Madrid want Paul Pogba to join Eden Hazard in La Liga in a deal that would see Gareth Bale switch to Manchester United, as reported in the Mirror.
Hazard’s £88 million ($112m) move to the Bernabeu was finalised this week, with the Chelsea star set to be unveiled on Thursday.
And Zinedine Zidane wants to make United attacking midfielder Pogba his next capture - with Wales star Bale moving in the other direction having fallen out with his coach.
Joveljic in line to replace Jovic
Dejan Joveljic is the player that Eintracht Frankfurt have identified to replace Real Madrid-bound Luka Jovic, according to Sport1.
The 19-year-old striker is currently under contract with Red Star Belgrade in Serbia, and any deal for the under-21 international could cost the Bundesliga outfit up to €10 million. (£9m/$11m)
Braga close to agreeing deal for Horta
Los Angeles FC are close to agreeing a deal to sell Andre Horta to Sporting Braga, according to a report by the Athletic.
Braga have agreed to pay the MLS side a $2.75 million transfer fee in exchange for 50 percent of Horta’s rights. Retaining half of his rights means that LAFC will receive 50 percent of any transfer fee if Braga ever sell the player.
The move means LAFC free up a designated player spot for a potential future move.
Sarri set to join Juventus
The Chelsea boss is expected to be allowed to leave and join his new club next week
Maurizio Sarri will be allowed to leave Chelsea next week to join Juventus, as reported by Sky Sports.
The Blues boss guided the team to third in the Premier League in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge as well as to victory in the Europa League final in Baku.
But he has failed to win over sections of the club's support in west London and looks set to leave the club to return to Serie A after a protracted saga.