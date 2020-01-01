Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to shun Bayern's interest in Hudson-Odoi

PSG upbeat on Mbappe deal progress
Talk of Lionel Messi’s possible arrival at Paris Saint-Germain has not distracted the club from making progress on a new deal with Kylian Mbappe.
PSG want to get an extension agreed with Mbappe before next summer, and RMC Sport claims that “the current context and the Covid crisis affecting all the big clubs may have cooled Kylian and reminded him that he was in near perfect conditions at PSG.”
Celtic back under-fire boss Lennon
Celtic have issued a statement providing backing to manager Neil Lennon.
The Bhoys trail Rangers by 13 points, albeit they have two games in hand, and there have been calls for Lennon to go, but the club say they are backing their manager.
Newton joins NYCFC
New York City FC have signed Evan Newton on loan from USL Championship side Indy Eleven.The club confirmed the move is to ensure they have three goalkeepers for the resumption of the Concacaf Champions League, which gets back underway on December 15.
Harwood-Bellis signs new City deal
Taylor Harwood-Bellis has signed a new contract at Manchester City.
The Academy defender, who turns 19 next month, has committed his future to the club until 2024.
OL Reign sign Watt
The club confirmed defender Taylor Smith will head in the opposite direction.
Pereyra signs new deal with Orlando
Mauricio Pereyra has agreed a new deal with Orlando City.
The club’s Designated Player has agreed a one-year extension which will take him through to the end of next season.
Inter pushing to sign Marcos Paulo in January
Inter are determined to sign 19-year-old winger Marcos Paulo from Fluminense in January, says TodoFichajes.
The Italian side have already opened talks with the Brazilian side. His contract expires next summer, but Inter are willing to pay a fee to secure his signing next month.
Orlando City sign Carlos to permanent deal
Orlando City have signed Brazilian defender Antonio Carlos on a permanent basis.
The 27-year-old centre-back is already on loan from Palmeiras, but the MLS side have moved to tie him down to a three-year deal that includes an option for a fourth.
Ex-Real Madrid man Drenthe denies talk of Poland move
Royston Drenthe has denied reports that he is in talks to join sixth-tier team in Poland.
Victoria Cisek reported on Twitter that they were negotiating with the former Real Madrid player, but Voetbal International says the 33-year-old has labelled such claims "bullsh*t".
Drenthe is currently playing for Kozakken Boys, who play in the third tier in Netherlands.
Balotelli joins Serie B side Monza
Mario Balotelli's move to Monza has been confirmed.
The former Inter, Manchester City and Liverpool striker has signed a deal that runs until the end of the season.
Aguirre takes charge of Monterrey
Pogba’s time at United is over, agent claims
Paul Pogba’s agent has claimed his client’s time at Manchester United is over.
In a interview with Tuttosport, Mino Raiola said “it’s over” when asked about Pogba’s future at Manchester United.
Tottenham and Arsenal keeping tabs on Kessie
Franck Kessie has emerged as a transfer target for Tottenham and Arsenal, but they would need to stump up a fee in the region of €50 million (£45.5m / $60.7m ) for the midfielder.
Calciomercato claims the two Premier League sides are keeping tabs on Kessie, ahead of possible bids next summer.
Pjanic unhappy with Barca bench role
Miralem Pjanic has spoken of his frustration with his lack of playing time at Barcelona.
“I'm not satisfied and I can't be, in my career I've never accepted the idea of not playing and I don't even do it now,” he told Gazetta Dello Sport.
Loan option for Gilmour
Billy Gilmour is ready to battle for his spot at Chelsea after returning from a knee injury that he sustained in July, but Frank Lampard hasn't ruled out a January loan move for the youngster.
The Blues boss has said: "With Billy, I don’t want to have that thought or conversation until the window opens and it is not open now. I value him a lot in this squad."
Fabinho to land fresh terms at Liverpool
Reds want new deal for key man
Liverpool are in the process of trying to tie Fabinho to terms through to 2025 or 2026, claims The Guardian.
The Reds want to agree a new contract with the versatile Brazilian before then turning their attention to an extended stay for Georginio Wijnaldum
‘Liverpool better option for Wijnaldum than Barca or Real’
Peter Crouch concedes that Barcelona and Real Madrid can be seen as “the Holy Grail” for some players, but the former Liverpool striker believes remaining at Anfield would be “a better option” for Georginio Wijnaldum.
Crouch told Amazon Prime Sport: “You look at Barcelona and Real Madrid and they're the Holy Grail for some teams but sometimes it doesn't work out.”
Man Utd mulling over €15m Vazquez move
Blancos star in Red Devils' sights
Manchester United believe they could get Lucas Vazquez for just €15 million (£14m/$18m), claims Defensa Central.
The versatile Spain international is only under contract until the summer of 2021, so could be lured away from Real Madrid in a cut-price January deal.
How Man City flop Jo got his life back on track
Jo didn't see much of Ronaldinho after he quit drinking.
"We drifted apart," the striker told TV Record. "We haven't spoken for a long time."
The pair were once so close. They weren't just team-mates at Atletico Mineiro, they were good friends.
But as Jo revealed, "Some friends are no longer in touch because of the fact that I have changed my lifestyle. Alcohol leads to self-destruction."
He was speaking from experience.
Read the full story of the ex-Manchester City forward's roller-coaster career on Goal.
Man Utd outcast Lingard in talks with Sociedad
Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard is in talks with Real Sociedad over a loan move - according to Sky Sports.
The Red Devil are ready to sanction the 27-year-old's temporary departure in January, with the Spanish outfit one of several clubs to have been contacted by the midfielder's representatives.
Lingard has yet to feature for United in the Premier League this season, and his current contract is due to expire next summer.
Ex-Barca boss Setien touted for Betis return
Ex-Barcelona boss Quique Setien is being touted for a return to Real Betis - according to Todofichajes.
Manuel Pellegrini is believed to be on borrowed time at Benito Villamarín Stadium after overseeing seven losses in La Liga at the start of the season.
Setien is being lined up as a possible replacement, having already enjoyed one successful spell at Betis before taking the top job at Barca in January.
Chelsea ready to listen to offers for Rudiger & Tomori
Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori - according to ESPN.
The centre-backs have only featured in one Premier League game each at the start of the season, and Frank Lampard is open to sanctioning the duo's departure in January.
Barcelona have been linked with Rudiger in recent months, while Newcastle have been credited with an interest in Tomori.
Taylor in line for Burnley extension
Charlie Taylor is in line for a contract extension at Burnley - according to The Telegraph.
The 27-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season, but the Clarets are eager to tie him down to fresh terms.
Taylor has featured in all ten of Burnley's Premier League fixtures at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.
Mbappe's father gives update on PSG star's future
Kylian Mbappe's father has given an update on the Paris Saint-Germain star's future after seeing him reach 100 goals for the club at the weekend.
Mbappe has established himself as one of the best players in Europe since completing a move to PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017.
The 21-year-old has helped the French champions win eight major trophies and reach their first Champions League final, scoring 100 goals in 137 appearances across all competitions.
Read the full story on Goal.
Modric in line for new Real deal
Luka Modric is being lined up for a new contract at Real Madrid, claims AS.
The Croatian midfielder will see his current deal expire in the summer of 2021 but, despite now being 35 years of age, the Blancos believe he still has plenty to offer.
Longstaff discussing Newcastle deal
Sean Longstaff is in talks regarding a new contract at Newcastle, reports The Echo.
The midfielder, who has seen a move elsewhere mooted, is now represented by so-called super agent Pini Zahavi.
Koeman to call for fresh faces
Chelsea to shun Bayern's interest in Hudson-Odoi
Blues won't part with winger
Chelsea will shun any interest shown by Bayern Munich in Callum Hudson-Odoi during the January window, claims The Athletic.
The England international has been a target for the Bundesliga champions in the past, and a lack of regular game time at Stamford Bridge could see a fresh move made in 2021.
Chelsea made summer approach for Udinese keeper
Chelsea made a summer approach for Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso.
According to Mondo Udinese, the Blues tried to bring in the 26-year-old to replace Kepa as their number one shot-stopper, before settling on Eduoard Mendy.
Musso would likely have cost Chelsea around €30 million (£27m/$36m), and has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter.
Ozil confident he can attract another top club
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is confident he can attract another top club when he leaves the club next summer - according to The Mirror.
The ex-Germany international hasn't played for the Gunners since March, and looks set to run the final six months of his contract down behind the scenes.
Ozil is optimistic that a long list of high profile potential suitors will emerge when he drops into the free agency pool, with it his desire to remain in the Premier League if possible.
Khedira touted for Championship move
Juventus outcast Sami Khedira is being touted for a move to the Championship - according to Calcio Mercato.
Watford, Bournemouth and Norwich City are all being linked with the 33-year-old, who will drop into the free agency pool next summer.
Juve want to cash in on Khedira in January, with Premier League outfit Everton also being credited with an interest in his services.
Inter close in on Fluminese's Paulo
Inter are closing in on the signing of Fluminese striker Marcos Paulo - according to Sky Italia.
The Nerazzurri will seek a pre-contract agreement with the 19-year-old in January - six months before his current deal expires.
Antonio Conte is thought to be a keen admirer of Paulo, who can play on both wins and as a traditional centre-forward.
Houston close to sealing Manotas deal
Houston Dynamo are finalising a deal for Mauro Manotas to join Club Tijuana, MLSsoccer.com has confirmed.
The 25-year-old has been attracting transfer interest for the past few years but underwhelmed across the 2020 season.
Potter not surprised by White interest
Brighton manager Graham Potter isn't surprised by reported recent interest shown in defender Ben White.
"He can pass the ball, he's got a range of pass, very athletic, brave. He's got a lot of attributes that are certainly very, very useful in the Premier League, and it's no surprise there is noise around him," Potter said on Sunday.
Liverpool are among the teams linked with a move for the 23-year-old.
Postecoglou behind Tsubaki's Melbourne City move
Former Australia manager Ange Postecoglou played a part in ensuring Naoki Tsubaki joined Melbourne City on loan from Yokohama F. Marinos.
"He comes to us in high regard from Ange Postecoglou and his coaching team at Yokohama and we believe he'll be a great addition to our final third," City's director of football Michael Petrillo said.
Gourcuff facing Nantes sacking
Nantes manager Christian Gourcuff is set to be sacked after a 4-0 loss at home against Strasbourg, reports L'Equipe.
The French club have failed to win any of their past four Ligue 1 games and currently sit 14th.
Crawley Town make double signing
Crawley Town have secured deals for Maw Watters and Nicholas Tsaroulla.
Both join the club on one-year contracts with an option for a further season.
AC Milan yet to hold Ibrahimovic talks
AC Milan are yet to discuss a new contract with Zlatan Ibrahimovic but are hoping the Swedish star wants to extend his stay.
“We haven’t started talking about this yet. We’ll do it at the right moment, it will depend on his mood, his desire,” AC Milan sporting director Ricky Massara said on Sunday.
“He has shown that he wants Milan so much, I think Milan is giving him a lot too. We hope he will have this desire for a long time to come.”
Man Utd considering Trippier move
The former Spurs man is wanted back in England
Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier has emerged as a possible target for Manchester United, reports the Telegraph.
The Red Devils want to provide greater competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and could make a move for Trippier in the summer.
PSG circling for Dybala
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to pounce for Juventus star Paulo Dybala, claims 90min.
The Argentine has reportedly been offered to a host of Premier League clubs but the Ligue 1 giants loom as serious contenders for his signature.
Southampton could sell Ings
Danny Ings could be sold should the right offer come in, according to Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, with talks over a contract extension ongoing.
"If he doesn't want to sign a new contract, then he stays with us, and I only sell him if there is an offer that we definitely cannot avoid," Hasenhuttl said on Sunday.
"He knows how much we want him. I think he feels comfortable. He feels the atmosphere is fantastic to play his football. He enjoys playing with us. I don't see any reason why he shouldn't stay with us."
Klopp hoping to re-sign Wijnaldum
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful midfielder Gini Wijnaldum will sign a new contract after scoring in their 4-0 win over Wolves on Sunday.
"I hope so. You can see he plays all the time, we have a very good relationship," Klopp told Amazon when asked about a new contract for the Dutchman.
Wijnaldum's current deal runs out at the end of the season.