Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Everton make Real Madrid's Rodriguez their top priority

'Lampard is calling Mertens almost every day'
Transfer intermediary Vincenzo Morabito has claimed that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been calling Napoli star Dries Mertens "almost every day."
Mertens is set to be a free agent after the season ends, and several clubs from around Europe are queuing up to land the 32-year-old.
The Blues are near the front of the pack, having nearly sealed a deal for Mertens back in the January transfer window.
Everton make Rodriguez their top priority
The Colombian's deal at the Bernabeu expires in 2021
Everton have made Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez their top off-season target, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Carlo Ancelotti is hoping for a reunion with the Colombian, whom he managed during his time in charge of Madrid.
The Toffees are willing to offer the 28-year-old a four-year contract in an attempt to fend off interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Wolves.
Tonali among options as Inter eye move for midfielder
Inter are aiming to land Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer as they look for reinforcement in the middle, reports Corriere dello Sport.
The 20-year-old appears likely to be subject to a tug-of-war between Inter and Juve, who are both chasing a player considered the heir apparent to Andrea Pirlo.
Fiorentina star Gaetano Castrovilli and Barcelona's Arturo Vidal are also on the Nerazzurri's wish list.
Arsenal, Chelsea & Everton chasing Gabriel
Arsenal, Chelsea, and Everton are all looking to sign Lille centre-back Gabriel, according to Le10Sport.
The Toffees have already made an offer of €35 million (€30m/$38m) for the 22-year-old, who is still weighing up his options.
With Leicester also eyeing a move, Gabriel will have plenty of clubs to choose from in the Premier League if he chooses to leave France.
Arsenal yet to offer Ozil contract extension
The 31-year-old faces an uncertain future in north London
Arsenal have yet to offer Mesut Ozil a new contract, according to ESPN.
The Germany playmaker's deal is set to expire in 2021 and his future with the club is in doubt despite starting all 10 Premier League games since Mikel Arteta took charge in December.
But Ozil's £350,000-a-week wages have caused problems at the club after he signed a contract extension in January 2018.
Watford extend Pearson contract
Watford have agreed to extend manager Nigel Pearson's contract until the end of the season, reports the Daily Mail.
Pearson, who was appointed in December, originally signed a deal through May but the season will go beyond that should it be able to continue amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 56-year-old has helped transform the Hornets during his time in charge, winning five matches after the club had just one victory when he took over.