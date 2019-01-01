Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus enter race for James

Juventus in the hunt to sign James
Bayern have first choice on the Colombian star, but the Serie A champions are in the hunt
Juventus remain in the hunt to sign Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez, according to Calciomercato.
Before any decision is made on the playmaker, who is in the midst of a two-year loan from Real Madrid, Juventus want to sort out the future of Paulo Dybala.
However, if they decide to make a move for James, their strong relationship with agent Jorge Mendes may aid in the process.
Leeds could be sold if club doesn't earn promotion
Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani will consider selling the club if the team does not win promotion to the Premier League this season, according to the Daily Mail.
Radrizzani is said to be "all-in" on this season and would struggle to afford another promotion push without selling some key players
Leeds currently sit third in the league, level on points with second-place Sheffield United.
Chelsea youngster set for Bristol move
Chelsea's Kasey Palmer is set to join Bristol City in a permanent move this summer, according to the Sun.
Palmer is currently on loan with the club after spending the first half of the season with Blackburn Rovers.
The Championship side had won seven consecutive matches before losing to Norwich last weekend.
Toluca fires manager ahead of CCL second leg
Toluca fired manager Hernan Cristante on Monday, the club announced.
Crisante's side had not won in seven matches, including a 3-0 battering by Sporting KC in the first leg of their Concacaf Champions League clash.
The club is currently in 15th place out of 18 teams in Liga MX with just seven points from eight matches so far.
Real Madrid in on Tagliafico
Real Madrid are set to push to sign Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico this summer, according to TYC Sports.
Tagliafico is seen as a replacement for Marcelo, who has fallen down the pecking order with the emergence of Sergio Reguiion.
The full-back previously played in Spain in 2012-13 as part of Real Murcia's side in the Spanish second division.