Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona reject Man Utd's mammoth Fati bid

Torino in talks to sign Bournemouth's King
Torino have opened talks with Bournemouth over the possible signing of Josh King - according to Sky Sport Italia.
The Serie A outfit are hoping to finalise a deal for the Norwegian striker before the transfer window closes on October 5.
King has scored 50 goals in 171 appearances for Bournemouth since joining the club from Blackburn in 2015.
Sheffield United poised to win race for Brewster
Sheffield United are poised to win the race for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster - as The Sun reports.
The Blades have submitted a new bid of £17 million ($22m) for the 20-year-old, and have no issue with the Reds' including a £40 million ($51m) buy-back clause in the deal.
Crystal Palace have also been strongly linked with Brewster, who is keen on a move to London, but Sheffield United now look set to steal his signature.
Barcelona offered Zinchenko
Barcelona have been offered Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko - according to Mundo Deportivo.
Ronald Koeman could sanction a swoop for the 23-year-old if Juan Miranda or Junior Firpo leave Camp Nou in the coming days.
Zinchenko, who signed a new contract with City last year which ties him to Etihad Stadium until 2024, has yet to appear for the club in the Premier League this season.
Arteta speaks about Arsenal's Aouar chase, expects 'busy' finish to transfer window
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expects a busy finish to the transfer window, but had no update regarding the club's pursuit of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.
Luis Alberto extends Lazio contract
Lazio playmaker Luis Alberto has extended his contract with the Serie A club for five seasons.
As reported by Goal, the Rome club announced the re-signing of the Spaniard on his 28th birthday.
Alberto produced 16 assists and scored six goals in an eye-catching Serie A campaign for Lazio last season.
Loftus-Cheek set for Chelsea loan exit as Lampard confirms more outgoings possible
Frank Lampard has confirmed Chelsea are considering loan offers for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, with West Ham and Aston Villa confirmed as two parties interested in him.
'He's been on my list for two or three years! ' - Klopp full of praise for 'top guy' Jota
Jurgen Klopp revealed that he has been chasing Diogo Jota for several years after seeing the newly-signed Portuguese star score his first Liverpool goal on Monday
Arsenal have had 'timid' Aouar offer rejected by Lyon, president Aulas confirms
Lyon have received a bid from Arsenal for Houssem Aouar, club president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed – but it wasn’t an offer worth thinking about.
Socceroos winger Hrustic signs with Frankfurt
Australian international Ajdin Hrustic has signed a three-year deal with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.
The Germans confirmed the transfer via their official website on Monday, with the 24-year-old joining from Dutch Eredivisie side Groningen.
Hrustic has three caps for the Socceroos.
Barca turned down Man Utd's mammoth Fati bid
Fati now has higher release clause
Barcelona rejected Manchester United's £136 million (€150m/$175m) bid for Ansu Fati before the wonderkid signed a new contract at Camp Nou.
According to Catalunya Radio, the Red Devils saw their offer turned down before proposing to activate the 17-year-old's £154m (€170m/$198m) release clause.
However, the Blaugrana told Man Utd that Fati's release clause had already risen to £363m (€400m/$467m) with his new contract.
Fiorentina considering Piatek play
Fiorentina want to bring Hertha Berlin's Krzysztof Piatek back to Serie A on a loan deal.
Di Marzio reports the Italian club want the 25-year-old on a temporary contract but the Germans will only sanction a permanent transfer.
Piatek made his name with a successful stint in the Serie A with Genoa before struggling after a move to Milan and eventually being sold to Hertha.
Roma closing in on Smalling transfer
Chris Smalling's return to Roma could be back on after the Serie A club re-opened negotiations with Manchester United.
The 30-year-old while on loan in the Italian capital last season and the Italians have contacted the Red Devils about a permanent transfer after initial talks stalled, reports Fabrizio Romano.
Smalling - who is yet to feature in a Man Utd squad this season - is believed to be keen to leave Old Trafford and return to Rome.
Red Devils make contact with Watford over Sarr move
Manchester United have approached Watford to enquire about a transfer for winger Ismaila Sarr.
The Telegraph reports the Red Devils are looking for alternatives to Jadon Sancho and looking into signing Sarr, who has been priced at £40 million (€44m/$51m).
The 22-year-old scored five goals for Watford in 28 Premier League appearances before the Hornets were relegated to the Championship.