Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lacazette to make £30m move to Atletico Madrid

Southampton join race for Liverpool's Wilson
Southampton have joined Leeds and Newcastle in the race to sign Liverpool attacker Harry Wilson, reports the Daily Mail.
The Reds aren't going to let Wilson leave cheaply however, with the club set to demand around £20 million ($26m) for the 23-year-old.
Lacazette to make £30m move to Atletico Madrid
Wtih Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang staying, the Frenchman will be allowed to depart
Alexandre Lacazette is set to join Atletico Madrid in a £30 million (€33m/$39m) move, according to the Daily Star.
The Gunners are closing in on a new deal with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and when that is finalised, they will allow Lacazette to leave.
Having joined Arsenal in 2017, Lacazette is ready to move on in search of more regular playing time.
Man Utd to offer Henderson improved deal
Manchester United are expected to offer Dean Henderson an improved deal as they try to convince him his long-term future lies at Old Trafford.
According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils plan to loan Henderson back to Sheffield United next season but believe he could replace David de Gea at United after that and will offer an improved contract as a means to highlight his importance to them.
Chelsea have been linked with interest in Henderson, who has impressed at Bramall Lane over the past year.
West Brom circling for Duffy
West Brom have held talks with Brighton about a deal for defender Shane Duffy, reports the Daily Mail.
West Ham are also believed to be interested but West Brom are in a better financial position to make a move as they prepare for a return to the Premier League.
Arsenal mustn’t be held to ransom by Aubameyang - Keown
Arsenal cannot afford to be “held to ransom” in contract negotiations with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, says Martin Keown, with the Gunners having already had their fingers burned by Mesut Ozil.
Back in January 2018, the north London outfit dug deep in an effort to prevent a key man from hitting free agency.
World Cup winner Ozil was handed the most lucrative deal in the club’s history, but little return has been found in that investment.
Sancho joins Man Utd WhatsApp group
The England attacker seems to be closing in on a move
Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has reportedly joined a Manchester United WhatsApp group as he nears a move to Old Trafford.
According to transfer expert Ian McGarry, who was speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, Sancho is in close contact with the Red Devils with the club confident he's committed to a move.