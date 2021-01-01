Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Wijnaldum set on Barca transfer after rejecting Liverpool extension

Perez set to join Trabzonspor
Ozil's agent opens door to Arsenal exit
Mesut Ozil’s agent has raised the possibility of the German leaving Arsenal in January.
Ozil, who has yet to play for the Gunners this season, has a contract through June but could leave in a cut-price deal this month.
Read what Ozil's agent had to say about the playmaker's future
Kane move to Premier League rival unlikely
Tottenham star Harry Kane is unlikely to move to a Premier League rival, reports The Athletic.
Kane still has three years remaining on his current contract and Spurs are planning their long-term future around the striker.
Additionally, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will be reluctant to strengthen any rival and therefore would demand a massive fee for the 27-year-old.
Claudinho to join RB Leipzig
Brazilian forward Claudinho will move to RB Leipzig this summer from sister club Red Bull Bragantino, Goal understands.
The 23-year-old has impressed in his homeland and is set to make the move to Europe in June, with Bragantino hoping for a price of around €12 million (£10.8m/$15m).
Goal understands that RB Leipzig, part of the Red Bull global stable of clubs, are his most likely destination with manager Julien Nagelsmann a big fan of the Brazilian's talents.
Read the full story on Goal.
Bayern eager to tie Musiala down to fresh terms
Bayern Munich are eager to tie Jamal Musiala down to fresh terms at Allianz Arena - according to Sky Germany.
The Bundesliga champions will hand the English midfielder a three-year contract extension when he turns 18 next month, which will see him remain on the club's books through to 2025.
Musiala has appeared in 16 senior matches for Bayern so far this season, scoring three goals.
Wijnaldum set on Barca transfer after rejecting Liverpool extension
Reds in danger of losing Dutch midfielder
Georginio Wijnaldum is set on a summer move to Barcelona after rejecting a fresh contract offer from Liverpool - according to Todofichajes.
The 30-year-old wants to join the Spanish giants on a free transfer when his existing deal at Anfield expires in June.
Liverpool don't want to lose Wijnaldum, but he has already made up his mind to take up a new challenge at Camp Nou.
Getafe sign Alena on loan from Barca
📢 OFICIAL | Carles Aleñá nuevo futbolista del Getafe C.F.— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) January 6, 2021
¡Bienvenido a la familia azulona! 🥳#AleñaAzulon pic.twitter.com/pAeQmON5IZ
Spurs youngster signs new deal before League Two loan
Defender Jubril Okedina has signed a new contract with the Club until 2022 and joined League Two side @CambridgeUtdFC on loan for the remainder of the season.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 6, 2021
Best of luck, @jubril_okedina 👊#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/JvlkKl517L
Ozil agrees Fenerbahce move as transfer saga takes new twist
Arsenal outcast set to to return to Turkey
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has agreed on a move to Fenerbahce - according to Turkish publication DHA.
D.C. United were thought to be leading the race for the 31-year-old, but the transfer saga has taken a new twist following an offer from the Super Lig outfit.
Ozil looks set to reject a switch to MLS in favour of a return to his homeland, with the experienced playmaker ready to commit his future to Fenerbahce until 2024.
Leicester defender 'to renew Championship loan'
Leicester defender Josh Knight will stay on loan at Wycombe Wanderers in the second half of the season, according to Football Insider.
The 23-year-old signed for the Championship strugglers on a three-month loan in October, and appeared in every game for the Chairboys during his stint at Adams Park.
A fresh deal has now reportedly been agreed, although Leicester are said to have rejected Wycombe's bid to make the deal permanent.
England striker signs new deal with Champions League holders
England international Jodie Taylor has signed a new deal with Women's Champions League holders Lyon.
The 34-year-old striker has extended her contract with the French giants, having initially moved to the club from OL Reign in August.
Taylor has 41 caps for England and is one of two Lionesses at Lyon, along with Nikita Parris.
McCarthy sacked by APOEL after four games
Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has been sacked by APOEL Nicosia after only four games in charge.
The 61-year-old, who signed a contract until 2022 with the Cypriot giants in November, has been dismissed after two months having lost all his matches at the helm.
APOEL are the most successful club in Cyprus, but are currently only one point and one place above the relegation zone.
'Quagliarella wants 18-month deal at Juventus'
Juventus are keen on signing veteran Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella, but he will only move if they offer him a deal beyond the end of the current season, claim Sky Sports.
The Serie A champions are seeking a short-term striking option to bulk up their forward line, with a move for Olivier Giroud previously mooted.
Former Juve striker Quagliarella, 37, remains a force in the Italian top-flight, but will reportedly only consider a move back to Turin if they offer a contract until 2022.
Neymar & Mbappe's futures: The problems Pochettino must solve
The former Spurs boss must convince his star forwards to stay
When Mauricio Pochettino elected to take charge of Paris Saint-Germain, he was agreeing to take one of the most demanding jobs in world football.
Pochettino will have to lean on the talents of Neymar and Mbappe whether he wants to or not. While there may be longer-term scope for Pochettino to work without the pair, his 18-month deal is likely to compel him to optimise the impact that both can have in the short- to medium-term.
The spectre of two expiring contracts will make his life even more difficult in this regard.
Neymar, particularly, may have the ability to lure Lionel Messi to PSG on a free transfer this summer, adding further value to his presence.
Will Pochettino be able to succeed in Paris? Robin Bairner takes a look here.
Barcelona interested in Leicester's Tavares
Leicester starlet Sidnei Tavares is the subject of interest from Barcelona - as The Sun reports.
The Blaugrana are planning to launch a bid for the midfielder, who is the cousin of former Manchester United star Nani, before the January transfer window closes.
However, if Leicester reject their bid, Barca are still first in line to sign Tavares when he drops into the free agency pool at the end of the season.
Arsenal's Sokratis set to join Genoa
Arsenal defender Sokratis is set to complete a move to Genoa - according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Italian club are ready to hand the Greece international a two-and-a-half-year contract at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium.
Sokratis has fallen down the squad pecking order at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, and has yet to make a senior appearance for the club this term.
Atletico target Dembele
Atletico Madrid have identified Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as a transfer target - according to Foot Mercato.
Diego Simeone is a keen admirer of the Frenchman, and will look to bring him in as a replacement for Diego Costa this month.
Dembele has struggled for goals in Ligue 1 this season, netting just one in 16 apperances.
Bilic lands first role after West Brom sacking
We are honored to announce a 2-year contract with our new first team coach Mr. Slaven Bilić and coach team, welcome to Beijing. pic.twitter.com/ICjpusMXsK— Beijing Sinobo Guoan (@FCBeijingGuoan) January 6, 2021
Antwerp confirm new manager
Antwerp have hired Frank Vercauteren as the club's new manager, the Belgian side confirmed.
Vercauteren has signed a contract through the end of the season and will immediately join the team for training.
The former Belgium international most recently managed Anderlecht, having also coached Sporting CP and the Belgian national team during his managerial career.
Sounders boss Schmetzer agrees to new deal
Seattle Sounders boss Brian Schmetzer is set to sign a new contract with the club, reports SBI Soccer.
Schmetzer's contract expired after the 2020 season, with the coach leading the Sounders to a fourth MLS Cup final in five seasons.
The Sounders have won two of those finals with Schmetzer at the helm.
Alena set for Getafe move
Championship clubs eyeing Villa forward
Several Championship clubs are looking to bring Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis in on loan, reports Sky Sports.
Davis has yet to start in the Premier League this season, having made 23 appearances in all competitions last campaign.
Villa, though, are unlikely to let him leave, as Dean Smith believes he needs Davis to back up Ollie Watkins as Wesley remains out due to injury.
OL Reign sign Brazilian youth international
OL Reign have completed a deal for Brazilian youth international Angelina, the club confirmed.
Angelino will join the club on a deal through 2023 as she moves from Palmeiras in her native Brazil.
"Angelina is an exciting young player with great talent and potential,” said OL Reign head coach Farid Benstiti. “We feel that we can help her to continue to grow and that she will become an important player for our club."
Ozil in talks with D.C. United
The playmaker could be on his way to MLS
Mesut Ozil is in talks with D.C. United, according to Football.London.
The midfielder looks set for his long-awaited Arsenal exit, having been excluded from the squad to start the season.
D.C. have offered Ozil an "attractive" package that includes the ability to expand his personal brand in the U.S.
Atlanta to battle with Man Utd for Ecuadorian starlet
Atlanta United have made an offer to sign Ecuadorian starlet Moises Caicedo, reports CBS Sports.
Manchester United have also been linked with the midfield star, who currently plays for Independiente del Valle.
Caidedo has earned four caps for Ecuador, scoring against Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier.
Marseille interested in Cutrone
Marseille are taking a look at Fiorentina attacker Patrick Cutrone, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.
Cutrone has played just 185 minutes this season for Fiorentina, where he is currently on loan from Wolves.
Parma are also interested in the attacker, who could leave Fiorentina in January in search of first-team football.
Gray holds talks with Marseille over free transfer
Demarai Gray has held talks with Marseille over a potential free transfer, reports the Daily Mail.
Gray's contract with Leicester is set to end this summer, leaving him free to sign elsewhere.
Benfica, Southampton and Monaco have also shown an interest in a move for Gray.
Pochettino sees Eriksen as attainable target
Mauricio Pochettino believes Christian Eriksen is an attainable signing for PSG, reports the Daily Mail.
Pochettino played coy when asked about Eriksen on Tuesday but, behind closed doors, he believes he can seal a reunion with his former midfield star.
Eriksen is set to leave Inter this winter just one year after joining from Spurs.