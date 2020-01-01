Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland a priority for Chelsea

The have signed forward Chris Wondolowski to a one-year contract for the 2021 season.

Wondolowski, 37, is the all-time leading scorer and had initially said he would retire after the 2020 season.

“2020 will certainly be a year we never forget. And while the pandemic has caused so much pain throughout the world, it’s also given me an opportunity to reflect on the things I value the most,” Wondolowski said.

“I was fully committed to making 2020 the final year of my career, but I’ve reconsidered and can’t wait to join my teammates one more time as we look to bring an MLS Cup back to San Jose. The fans have consistently supported me through the ups and downs and I’d always regret not properly saying goodbye.”