Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Napoli rival Juve and Inter for Lukaku

Lille set to welcome €19m Yazici
Trabzonspor attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici is set to join Lille, according to FootMercato, with a €19 million (£17.4m/$21.1m) fee agreed between the clubs.
The 22-year-old Turkish international's move could be completed fairly quickly with personal terms already thought to be agreed.
He registered four goal and two assists in 30 Super Lig appearances last season, having managed ten and five respectively in the previous campaign.
Bristol City set to sign Monaco talent Massengo
Bristol City have agreed a deal of €8 million (£7.3m/$8.9m) plus a 20 per cent sell-on fee to sign Monaco teenager Han-Noah Massengo, report RMC.
The 18-year-old is set for a medical with the Championship club within the next 48 hours, with the Robins looking to spend some of the £20 million they have brought in for defender Adam Webster.
Massengo has made seven first-team appearances for Monaco, including games against Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid in last season's Champions League group stage.
Benfica plot €6m swoop for teenager Pavlovic
Benfica are interested in Partizan Belgrade's young defender Strahinja Pavlovic, claim O Jogo.
The Portuguese giants are preparing a bid of €6 million (£5.5m/$6.7m) for the 18-year-old, which could be enough to tempt Partizan to sell.
He established himself in the first team last season but isn't expected to stick around for too long with Juventus and an unknown Premier League club also thought to have registered an interest.
Cincinnati take Celtic defender on loan
Cincinnati take Celtic defender on loan
Celtic defender Andrew Gutman has joined FC Cincinnati on loan until the end of the 2020 MLS season.
We have acquired Homegrown left back, Andrew Gutman, on loan from @CelticFC. Welcome to #FCCincy, @_andrewgutman!— FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) August 3, 2019
📰: https://t.co/DzRQirBSui pic.twitter.com/797IV89pO1
The 22-year-old American joined Celtic on a three-year deal in January, and spent the latter half of last season on loan at Charlotte Independence.
“We are excited to add Andrew to our roster,” general manager Gerard Nijkamp told the club's website. “He is an exciting young player that will add balance to our backline. We look forward to getting him acclimated with our club and the city of Cincinnati.”
Lukaku rejects offer from Napoli
Forward still keen on joining Juventus
Napoli have entered the race to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, according to Alfredo Pedulla.
Juventus had been the favourites to sign the Belgian with Paulo Dybala going the other way, but Inter have also joined the scrap in recent days.
Lukaku is thought to be keen on Juve, however, and has reportedly rejected the offer from Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli.