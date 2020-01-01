Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Godin poised for Premier League move

Lamela facing uncertain Spurs future
Tottenham may be willing to sell Erik Lamela in the next transfer window should a decent bid be made, according to Football London.
The Argentine has struggled for fitness in recent seasons and Spurs now have a number of players to deploy in his position.
Interest in Lamela is most likely to come from Serie A with the 28-year-old joining Tottenham from Roma in 2013.
Pogba's family behind initial Man Utd exit
Paul Pogba’s family urged him to leave Manchester United in 2012 due to lack of playing time but said he always knew he would always return to the club.
The midfielder came through the youth ranks at Old Trafford while Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge but after only making a handful of appearances for the first team in 2011/12 he left for Juventus in the summer.
And the 27-year-old, whose long-term future at United is in doubt again, revealed his brother had advised him to move on from Old Trafford.
Godin poised for Premier League move
Inter defender Diego Godin will leave the club this summer with the Premier League is most likely next destination, reports Tuttosport.
Both Manchester United and Tottenham are the early favourites to land the 34-year-old's signature.
Godin only joined Inter last summer as a free agent from Atletico Madrid.
Barca ready to reject Arthur offers
Barcelona are preparing themselves for bids for Arthur this summer but will reject all offers for the midfielder, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Brazilian has reportedly caught the eye of Inter and Paris Saint-Germain but Barca are adamant he will play a key part in their future.
The 23-year-old moved to Camp Nou from Gremio in 2018 and has shown signs of promise this season.
Premier League move on the cards for Areola
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is unlikely to extend his loan spell at Real Madrid with PSG also keen to offload him again next season, according to Le Equipe.
That reality means a move to the Premier League is possible with the Frenchman attracted to the idea of playing in England with a number of clubs in London reportedly open to the prospect of his arrival.
At 27 and with the Euros now delayed until next summer, Areola is determined to find a club where he will be first choice between the sticks.
Spurs not interested in Kane sale
Tottenham won't be selling Harry Kane this summer, according to Sky Sports.
Reports over the weekend suggested Spurs were open to cashing in on their star to the tune of £200 million ($249m) if a club was willing to pay up.
Tottenham however aren't interested in any possible sale, with a move to another Premier League club ruled out.
Onana open to PSG move
Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is contemplating a move to Paris Saint-Germain for next season, reports Le Equipe.
The Ligue 1 giants were interested in the shot stopper last summer but it's unclear if they remain keen on the 24-year-old.
Onana came through Barcelona's academy before joining Ajax in 2015 and has also been linked with a possible return to Camp Nou.