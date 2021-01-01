Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Wolves to make Traore highest earner

Brazilian attacking midfielder Reinier has until January to prove himself to Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old joined on a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid in August 2020, but his first season was one to forget and he has not played in the Bundesliga so far this season.

Bild reports that Dortmund will give him until the end of this year to earn a place in the team or they will cut the loan short.