Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham ready to sell Man Utd & Barcelona target Alderweireld

Man City star Sane's mother holding up contract talks
The delay in Leroy Sane’s contract extension with Manchester City is being caused by his mother, Goal understands.
Talks have not made significant progress because of the player's mother, who has proven to be ‘difficult’ during the course of recent negotiations, sources close to the situation have told Goal.
Tottenham ready to sell Alderweireld for £26m
Man Utd, Barcelona and Juventus want defender
Tottenham are ready to let Toby Alderweireld leave for £26 million ($35m), according to The Mirror.
The Belgian centre-back has been a top target for Manchester United for over a year and they are said to be lining up a summer bid for him, but they face competition from Barcelona and Juventus.
Alderweireld is yet to sign a new contract with Spurs and they are resigned to losing him. With just a over year left on his contract, they will likely opt to sell him instead of losing him for free.
Betis to hold auction for Real Madrid & Tottenham target
Real Betis will trigger their option to buy Giovani Lo Celso from Paris Saint-Germain with the intention of starting a bidding war between Real Madrid, Tottenham and AC Milan.
The 22-year-old midfielder has been a key player for Betis since joining on loan from PSG last summer and the Spanish side can sign him outright for just €25 million (£21m/$28m).
Calciomercato says Betis will splash out on the Argentina international because they reckon they can make a good profit by selling him on to one of the many teams interested in him.
Man City, Juve & Bayern losing on target to AC Milan
AC Milan are leading the likes of Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain for Argentine starlet Juan Sebastian Sforza.
The 17-year-old Newell's Old Boys midfielder's agent, Camillo Autieri, has held meetings with the Serie A side over a potential move worth €1.5 million, but revealed there are other teams in the picture.
The meeting with the Rossoneri happened a couple of weeks ago, directly with Leonardo at Casa Milan. Milan is ahead of the other club because they were the first that showed interest in the boy," he told Milan News.
"In the coming weeks, we will also meet Roma, Inter, Juventus and Napoli. Newell's would like him to move to Serie A but there are also foreign teams interested like Bayern Munich, PSG or Manchester City."
Pogba tells Solskjaer he's staying at Man Utd
France turns back on desire to leave
Paul Pogba has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he will stay at Manchester United beyond this season, The Sun claims.
As recently as three months ago it was claimed the midfielder wanted to call time on his Old Trafford career amid their struggles under Jose Mourinho.
But their resurgence under Solskjaer has convinced the France star that he can still find happiness at United and wants to remain at the club.