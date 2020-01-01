Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool to move for £18m Semedo

Fati in talks with Barcelona over extension
Gerrard wants McLean at Rangers
Ajax duo linked with Man Utd switch
Manchester United could swoop for Ajax executives Marc Overmars and Edwin van der Sar after they hinted their time at the Dutch side is nearing an end.
The Mirror claims the Red Devils have been after such a duo to overhaul their recruitment process and could now look into bringing them to Old Trafford.
Bale has 'fallen back in love with football' at Tottenham
Gareth Bale has "fallen back in love with the game" after sealing his return to Tottenham, according to Wales assistant Robert Page.
The 31-year-old managed to secure a season-long loan at Spurs from Real Madrid - where he had struggled for game time and consistency in recent years.
Bale has already made six appearances for Jose Mourinho's side this season, contributing one goal and one assist in an encouraging start to date.
Liverpool to move for £18m Semedo
The Reds have found another centre-back option
Olympiacos defender Ruben Semedo is a summer target for Liverpool, reports the Daily Star.
The Reds are desperate for defensive reinforcements with Semedo expected to cost £18 million (€20m/$23m).