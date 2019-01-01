Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter eye Chelsea striker Giroud

Inter eye Chelsea striker Giroud
Serie A side also considering Luka Jovic loan bid
Inter are looking at Olivier Giroud as an option to strengthen their attack, Calciomercato.it reports.
Although the Italian side signed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United in the latest transfer window, they hope to further boost Antonio Conte's options to compete in Serie A and Europe.
Giroud, who wants to leave Chelsea, is being considered, but so is a loan move for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic.
Zirkzee signs new Bayern deal
Bayern Munich have tied 18-year-old striker Joshua Zirkzee to a new four-year contract.
The Dutch attacker joined the German side's youth academy from Feyenoord in 2017 and continue to impress for the reserves.
And his exploits have earned him a new deal that runs until 2023.
"Joshua is a great talent. He is already doing consistently well in the amateurs," sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said. "We will try to develop him as best as possible, hopefully at some point he will be in our professional team."
AC Milan target Sanson wants Marseille exit
Marseille look set to lose star midfielder Morgan Sanson in the near future amid interest from AC Milan.
Le Provence reports the Italian side tried to sign him at the end of the transfer window but Marseille refused to sell him.
Sanson, though, is eager for his next step and is reportedly wanted by clubs in England as well as Italy.
With Milan still interested in the 25-year-old, he could be on his way to San Siro in 2020.
MLS awards new franchise to Sacramento
MLS is set to hand a new franchise to Californian city Sacramento, according to CBS Sports.
The new side, which will be the fourth based in California and MLS's 29th franchise, will start playing in the league in 2022.
Mustafi won't start 'war' with Arsenal over future
Shkodran Mustafi says he will not go ‘to war’ with Arsenal over his future.
The German defender looked set to leave the Emirates during the summer, but he ended up staying in north London.
He still has two years to go on his contract but he suggested he is open to leaving in the near future.
“I‘ve never been someone who begins a war when something doesn‘t work out," he said. “I always said: If it is possible, I am open to take the next step. If not, I keep playing my football."