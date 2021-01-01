Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Kane could skip training to force move to Man City

Kane's England team-mates believe he'll force Man City move
Harry Kane's England team-mates believe he will skip training in an effort to force a move to Manchester CIty, according to the Telegraph.
Kane has been widely linked with a move to City, although new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo says that the striker remains a Tottenham player.
But several of Kane's England team-mates, who just spent over a month with him, believe he may skip out on Spurs training to try and push a deal through.
Varane's move to Man Utd imminent
Raphael Varane's move to Manchester United is imminent, according to Onda Cero.
The defender is set to command a fee of roughly €50m (£43m/$59m) with a deal expected to be finalised in the coming days.
Real Madrid have been waiting on an offer from Man Utd, having given up hope of convincing Varane to sign a new deal.
Brighton complete signing of goalkeeper Scherpen
Welcome on board, Kjell! 💪— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 16, 2021
His first interview with MATV is available to watch online now! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Bp7tp54dvu
Martinez heading for messy Atlanta exit
This season could be Josef Martinez's last with Atlanta United, according to the Athletic.
The star striker is training alone after a falling out with head coach Gabriel Heinze, who has not selected the Venezuelan for recent matches despite medical clearance.
Martinez has been the face of the club for several seasons, having scored 92 goals in 114 total games for the club.
Rennes win €15m race to sign Sulemana amid Man Utd and Ajax interest
Rennes have completed the signing of Ghanian midfielder Kamaldeen Sulemana, who had previously been linked to Manchester United and Ajax.
Sulemana joins from FC Nordsaelland in a deal worth a reported €15m (£13m/$18m) plus add ons.
Venezia near deal for Busio
Venezia are close to finalizing a deal to sign Gianluca Busio, reports Gianluca DiMarzio.
Busio is set to become the second American to be signed by the Serie A club, following Tanner Tessman, who was confirmed as a new Venezia player earlier this week.
The midfielder, who made his debut for the U.S. men's national team in their Gold Cup opener, is set to fly to Italy in the coming weeks to complete the move.