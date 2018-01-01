Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd caretaker boss won't be Carrick

External appointment to replace Mourinho

Manchester United will make an external appointment to be the caretaker manager following the sacking of Jose Mourinho, reports Sky Sports News.

Mourinho has been sacked by United following a poor first half of the season, and the club intend to appoint a caretaker boss for the remainder of the campaign.

That role is due to be filled by an external candidate, with Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna taking training for the next couple of days.