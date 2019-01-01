Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to include Jovic and Navas in Neymar bid

Pochettino to Wanyama: Spurs not a charity
Mauricio Pochettino has said Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama “went backwards” during his time with Spurs, adding the club is not a “charity” in regards to playing time.
Wanyama had been a featured player at the base of the midfield for Pochettino during his time at Southampton and the Argentine brought the Kenyainternational to Spurs in a £12.3 million ($15.2m) move back in 2016.
Wanyama is rumoured to be on his way out before the European transfer window closes on September 2, with a £10m move to Club Brugge mooted.
Oriol Busquets on Twente's radar
Barcelona midfielder Oriol Busquets - long since considered a long-term replacement for his namesake Sergio Busquets at the club - has emerged as a target for Dutch side FC Twente, reports Sport.
Udinese and Utrecht were previously understood to be keen on the 20-year-old, but a deal with Twente are now understood to be close to completion.
Bury on the brink of being saved
A BBC Radio Manchester journalist has claimed an 11th-hour bid to save Bury is on the table and that the League One club are on the verge of being sold.
Mike Minay claims the company behind the deal in principle is CNN Sport Risk, headed by Henry Newman and Rory Campbell.
Any deal, however, would need to be granted an English Football League extension to the current deadline.
Jovic and Navas form part of new Neymar bid
Real Madrid up the stakes in race to sign Brazilian
Reports in Serbia suggest Luka Jovic will be part of a fresh Real Madrid bid to land Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, which will also include Keylor Navas.
According to Zurnal.rs, Jovic will be used as a bargaining chip for the Brazilian, despite the fact he only arrived in the Spanish capital from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.
In addition to Jovic and Navas, Real Madrid will offer PSG €120 million (£110m/$135m) for their star man.
Man Utd won’t sign replacement if Sanchez departs
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Manchester United are not planning to replace Alexis Sanchez should the attacker depart the club before the end of the European transfer window.
Sanchez has been considered a disappointment for United since his arrival from Arsenal in January 2018 in a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
He would be the second United player to exit for Inter this window after Romelu Lukaku but, despite two attacking player exits, Solskjaer said: “We are not looking at any more signings.”
