Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Eriksen agent set for Real Madrid talks

Leicester eye Turkish starlet
Leicester are interested in signing 15-year-old Turkish youngster Burak Ince, according to Fotospor via the Leicester Mercury.
The teenager, who has already broken into the first team at Turkish Second Division side Altinordu, would cost in the region of €1.5 million (£1.3m/$1.6m).
Manchester City, Lille and Freiburg are among a number of European clubs to be linked with the midfielder.
Dest considering staying with USMNT
Ajax defender Sergino Dest is favouring the USMNT over the Netherlands as he considers his international future, reports CBS.
The 18-year-old has made two senior appearances for the USA but could still switch allegiances as they were not competitive internationals.
However, he is now ready to commit his future to Gregg Berhalter's side, with his main concern being the opportunity of regular playing time.
Almeyda linked with Monterrey switch
San Jose Earthquakes head coach Matias Almeyda has been linked with a move to Liga MX outfit Monterrey, reports ESPN.
Almeyda revealed over the weekend that some members of his coaching staff had failed to settle in San Jose and were unhappy, prompting rumours of a return to Mexico.
The 45-year-old was appointed San Jose boss in October 2018, four months after after leaving Guadalajara.
Moralez agrees NYCFC deal
New York City FC Midfielder Maxi Moralez Agrees to New Designated Player Contract
READ ➡️ https://t.co/Rpgky7rJzz pic.twitter.com/fLxi8F2JiI
Eriksen agent set for Real Madrid talks
Dane eyes January move
Christian Eriksen's agent is due to hold further talks with Real Madrid this weekend as the Denmark forward looks to secure a January move away from Tottenham, according to the Star.
Eriksen is into the final 12 months of his contract in north London and January would be the final chance for Spurs to receive a fee for the 27-year-old.
The former Ajax midfielder expressed his desire to seek a new challenge at the start of the summer but no move materialised.