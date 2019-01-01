Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea offered £44m Isco transfer as Real Madrid look to Eriksen

Barca only want to loan out Todibo
Barcelona only want to loan out Jean-Clair Todibo in January, as opposed to selling him, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Todibo, 19, joined Barca from Toulouse last year but has only made five appearances for the Blaugrana since then. He has been linked with a permanent move to AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen, among others, but it now seems that Barca are only willing to sanction a temporary departure.
Barca still consider Todibo one for the future, though at the very least they want to increase his sell-on value. There is interest from Germany, Italy, England and France, though Barca want him to play European football as a minimum requirement.
Man Utd youngsters could look to leave
Manchester United youngsters Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong are both open to leaving next year, according to The Telegraph.
Gomes and Chong are out of contract next summer and will be free to negotiate with overseas clubs from January onwards. Chong, 20, has only made six senior appearances this season, while Gomes, 19, has made four.
Chong has attracted interest from Juventus while Gomes has been linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona, among others. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has championed their talent and losing them would be a source of frustration.
Hertha close on Xhaka after Tousart rejection
Hertha Berlin have entered into negotiations with Granit Xhaka after failing in their bid to sign Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart, reports RMC Sport.
Hertha submitted a €20m (£17.1m) bid for Tousart, which was rejected by Lyon. Despite the fact that OL are 12th in Ligue 1 and Tousart, along with the rest of the team, has come in for considerable criticism this term, the club is backing the 22-year-old and he looks to be staying put.
That has seen Hertha turn their full attention to Xhaka, with Jurgen Klinsmann determined to sign a midfielder in January. Xhaka has seemed likely to leave Arsenal ever since his bust-up with the fans in October, while he knows the Bundesliga well from his time with Borussia Monchengladbach.
Chelsea offered £44m Isco transfer as Real Madrid look to Eriksen
Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Isco for £44m, with Real Madrid looking to make way for a £50m bid for Christian Eriksen.
Isco, 27, has been in and out of favour with Zinedine Zidane this season. According to the Daily Express, Real Madrid are looking to offload players to free up funds to sign Eriksen in January.
They are willing to let Isco leave after six and a half years at the Bernabeu, during which he has made 290 appearances and scored 48 goals. Manchester City are also reportedly interested in his services.
During his time in the Spanish capital, Isco has won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and four Champions League titles. Eriksen, meanwhile, is out of contract at the end of the season and Tottenham will be sorely tempted to move him on next month for a fee.