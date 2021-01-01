Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid want Pogba on a free in 2022

Real Madrid want Mbappe and Haaland (Marca)
Blancos keen on two superstar strikers
Real Madrid are ready to press the 'Galacticos' transfer button again in 2022, claims Marca.
The Blancos remain keen on Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who could become a free agent next summer, but are also plotting a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.
Cedric planning Arsenal stay
Cedric has no desire to leave Arsenal this summer, claims football.london.
The Portuguese defender has seen a move to Fenerbahce mooted, with the transfer window in Turkey open until September 8.
Barca still want to part with Pjanic
Barcelona are still exploring the option of severing ties with Miralem Pjanic, reports ESPN.
With windows still open in Turkey and Russia, and with Zenit St Petersburg being linked with the Bosnian midfielder, there remains a chance that he could be offloaded at Camp Nou.
Aurier offered to Arsenal after Spurs exit
Serge Aurier could stay in north London following his release by Tottenham, claims Ekrem Konur.
The Ivory Coast international full-back is now a free agent and is said to have been offered to Arsenal, with the Gunners prepared to hold talks.
Barcelona to hand Koeman new contract
Barcelona are ready to hand Ronald Koeman a new contract if he meets their 2021-22 targets, Goal can confirm.
Koeman replaced Quique Setien in the Camp Nou hot seat following Barca's disastrous 2019-20 campaign, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.
New deal and loan at Wolves
Congratulations on the new deal, Christian!
And good luck for the season on loan at
📝🐺https://t.co/cRI1WvEHsn
Barca to hold more talks with Dembele
Barcelona are, according to RAC1, planning to hold more contract talks with Ousmane Dembele.
The Liga giants have been unable to get a World Cup winner tied down on fresh terms and will see him hit free agency in 2022 if no deal is done.
Benzema could return to Lyon - Aulas
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas hopes Real Madrid star Karim Benzema could return to the French club one day.
Benzema began his career at Lyon back in 2004 and spent five years on their books before being snapped up by Madrid for an initial fee of €35 million (£30m/$41m).
The France international has since established himself as one of the top centre-forwards in Europe and recently signed a contract extension at Santiago Bernabeu, but Aulas still believes that he could retrace his steps in the future.
Juventus interested in Damsgaard
Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard is the subject of interest from Juventus - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Bianconeri are keeping close tabs on the 21-year-old, who shone for Denmark at Euro 2020, with a view to launching a bid for his services next summer.
Milan and Inter have also been linked with Damsgaard and he was touted for a potential switch to the Premier League earlier this year.
Real’s Mariano came close to Valencia switch
Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz came close to a switch to Valencia on deadline day, according to his agent David Aranda.
Diaz’s main legal representative has told COPE: “It was a deal that was all but done on Aug. 31 with Mariano joining Valencia.
"The contracts were agreed the three parties. The player was enthusiastic as he believed it was the best thing for the upcoming season.
“But something strange happened, it didn't go through."
Roma ready to offload Santon to Turkey
Roma are ready to offload David Santon to the Turkish Super Lig - according to Calcio Mercato.
The summer transfer window is still open in Turkey, with Besiktas and Istanbul Basaksehir both eager to bring in the 30-year-old on a free.
Roma are eager to sell Santon, who rejected a move to English Championship outfit Fulham earlier in the year.
Chelsea confirm Anjorin's loan move to Lokomotiv Moscow
Tino Anjorin heads to Russia on loan.
Wishing him all the best for the season!
Moriba slams Barca 'lies' prior to transfer
Ilaix Moriba has slammed Barcelona, claiming they were telling lies in the press prior to his transfer to RB Leipzig.
Moriba graduated to Barca's senior squad in January after 11 years in the club's academy ranks, but ultimately decided against extending his contract at Camp Nou.
The Blaugrana chose to sell the 18-year-old on deadline day instead of letting him leave for nothing next year with Leipzig snapping him up for an initial €16 million (£13m/$19m) fee, and he is relieved to have moved on after being targeted with hateful messages from supporters.
Big boys remain keen on Bissouma
Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma continues to attract interest from the Premier League's big boys, claims Metro.
Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are all said to be keen on the 25-year-old Mali international.
Real Madrid want Pogba on a free in 2022 (Defensa Central)
Man Utd star touted for Bernabeu switch
Real Madrid remain keen on Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to Defensa Central.
The Blancos are hoping to land the World Cup winner as a free agent when his current contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer of 2022.
Everton eager to part with James
Everton will not be freezing James Rodriguez out of their plans but remain eager on finding him a new club, reports the Liverpool Echo.
The summer window has closed with no deal done for the Colombian playmaker, but suitors will be sounded out ahead of the next in January.
Foden contract a top priority for City
Agreeing a new contract with Phil Foden has become a top priority for Premier League champions Manchester City.
The England international is already tied to terms through to 2024, but the Manchester Evening News reports that an improved offer will be put to the talented 21-year-old.
Southampton rejected Everton approach for Walker-Peters
Southampton rejected an approach from Everton for Kyle Walker-Peters in the summer transfer window - according to The Telegraph.
The Toffees wanted the 24-year-old to provide cover for Seamus Coleman at right-back, but the Saints refused to sanction his departure.
Walker-Peters started 30 Premier League games for Southampton last season and remains a key member of Ralph Hassunhuttl’s squad.
Milan’s Kessie attracting Premier League interest
Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is attracting interest from Premier League clubs - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 24-year-old has just entered the final year of his current deal at San Siro and will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors in January.
Kessie made 17 goal contributions to Milan’s cause in 2020-21 despite playing in a deep-lying role in the middle of the park.
Barca to return for Olmo in January
Barcelona are planning to return for RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo in January - according to The Daily Mail.
The 23-year-old, who began his career in Barca's La Masia academy, was the subject of a €50 million (£43m/$59m) bid from the Spanish giants on deadline day.
Leipzig turned down the offer, but Barca are planning to swoop for Olmo's services again when the transfer market reopens in the new year.
Atletico never considered selling Felix
Atletico Madrid were never planning to let João Felix leave the club this summer. He's always been considered untouchable.
Barça interest in Dani Olmo was genuine - but RB Leipzig had absolutely no intention to sell him on Deadline Day.
Insigne and Napoli at odds over future
Lorenzo Insigne is at odds with Napoli over his future, writes Calciomercato, with the forward potentially set to move to Inter on a free transfer next summer if his contract isn't extended.
He has been told he must make a decision by December, but his demands may not be met by the club before that deadline.
Rossi says goodbye to LAFC
✍️🧵 I say goodbye to #LAFC with the calmness and happiness of having given my everything as a person and as a professional. I really enjoyed the Club, the city, and especially you, the fans.
Anjorin loan agreement reached
Agreement done and completed between Chelsea and Lokomotiv Moscow for Tino Anjorin. Long term contract and loan to Russian club - where the market is still open.
Dembele offered Barcelona renewal (RAC)
The forward remains injured from Euro 2020 but still has a contract meeting scheduled this month
Ousmane Dembele will be offered a Barcelona renewal this month following the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann this summer, according to RAC.
Dembele is still recovering from the hamstring injury he sustained with France in June, but his club is apparently eager to ensure he stays beyond this campaign.
Tait signs with Hibernian
Dylan Tait has signed for Hibernian from Raith Rovers
The highly-rated Scottish youngster will rejoin the Championship side until January – subject to paperwork approval from the SFA.
Welcome to Hibs, Dylan!
Dale in at Blackpool
📝 Blackpool confirm signing of Owen Dale on an initial loan from @crewealexfc, with a view to concluding a permanent transfer.
Loan deal for Dervisoglu at Galatasaray
✍️ Welcome to #Galatasaray, Halil Dervişoğlu!
Besiktas land Montero from Atletico
We have a good amount of time to collect more memories. 😍
#WelcomeMontero