Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd revive interest in Atletico Madrid star Saul

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Saul Niguez Atletico Madrid 2020-21
Seaman urges Arsenal to back Arteta in transfer market

2020-12-17T15:45:28Z

David Seaman admits that Arsenal "can’t really get any worse", but he does feel that Mikel Arteta needs to be backed in the transfer market as he continues to work with a squad inherited from Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery.

He told talkSPORT: "We all know how good Arsenal can be, especially the way they play with one-touch, two-touch – that is what they are known for, those hidden passes in between defenders.

"At the moment it isn’t happening. It’s a massive lack of confidence. Hopefully the [Southampton] result is going to push them on a little bit because, if I’m honest, it can’t really get any worse.

"The thing is, a lot of the team was under Arsene Wenger and it was under Unai Emery, so he hasn’t got his own team yet. But the club need to back him on that because we can all see that we still need players.

"We got Gabriel, okay he was stupid kicking the ball away and he looked uncomfortable all game [against Southampton], but then they have got Partey as well. You need to add to that. We need to get [Nicolas] Pepe back playing with confidence."

Middlesbrough hope to secure Bolasie loan

2020-12-17T15:00:22Z

Middlesbrough are keen on signing Everton winger Yannick Bolasie on loan when the January transfer window opens, Sky Sports reports.

Boro manager Neil Warnock had Bolasie as part of his squad during his time at Crystal Palace and hopes to sign him for the Championship club as they aim to win promotion to the Premier League.

The DR Congo international had been close to joining Boro back in October although the move fell through.

 

Man Utd to revive interest in Saul

2020-12-17T14:00:00Z

Red Devils remain keen on Atletico star

Manchester United are, according to Todo Fichajes, ready to revive their interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the 26-year-old in the past but, with Paul Pogba seemingly edging towards the exits at Old Trafford, efforts to bring him on board could be stepped up in upcoming windows.

Saul Niguez Atletico Madrid
Mislintat signs new Stuttgart deal

2020-12-17T13:51:14Z

Chelsea tipped to hand Giroud new contract

2020-12-17T13:30:00Z

Chelsea will look to shun any interest shown in Olivier Giroud during the January transfer window, says Robert Green, with the Blues more likely to hand out a new contract than sanction a sale.

The former Blues goalkeeper told Stadium Astro: “I think it’s a massive transfer window in January, I think there will be suitors and people will come in for him and it’s in Chelsea’s interests to keep him there. That might include giving him a new contract.”

‘Grealish would link up perfectly with Liverpool front three’

2020-12-17T13:00:00Z

Jack Grealish would link up “seamlessly with that Liverpool front three”, says Kevin Phillips, with the Aston Villa playmaker expected to make a move somewhere – possibly Anfield – in the summer of 2021.

The former Villans striker told Ladbrokes: "He would fit into that Liverpool team, no problem. For me he keeps getting better and better."

‘Fernandes’ head may be turned by Barcelona & Real Madrid’

2020-12-17T12:30:00Z

Manchester United have been warned by Andy Cole that Bruno Fernandes’ head could be turned by Barcelona and Real Madrid if they suffer any more Champions League disappointments.

Cole told The Target Men Podcast: “It’s probably only a matter of time until there are rumours of a Barcelona and Real Madrid being interested in signing him and if Manchester United continue to not perform in the Champions League, no-one knows if his head could be turned in the years ahead.”

Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 2020-21
New deals at Leverkusen

2020-12-17T12:05:59Z

Allardye to target Tomkins as first Baggies signing

2020-12-17T12:00:00Z

Sam Allardyce wants to make James Tomkins his first signing at West Brom, reports Football Insider.

The experienced coach has replaced Slaven Bilic at The Hawthorns and is ready to raid his former employers at Crystal Palace for a proven Premier League centre-half.

AC Milan eyeing up Alberto

2020-12-17T11:30:00Z

AC Milan will line up a move for Luis Alberto if Hakan Calhanoglu departs San Siro, claims Calciomercato.

The Rossoneri have seen their Turkish midfielder linked with a switch to Manchester United, with their sights being set on Lazio in the hunt for possible replacements.

Man Utd want four new signings

2020-12-17T11:03:39Z

Manchester United are in the market for four new signings as they aim to have two quality players for each position, according to Manchester Evening News.

The report states that the Red Devils want to sign a winger, a centre-back, a right-back and a defensive midfielder.

However, it is said that Ole Gunner Solskjaer and Co. do not expect any deals to be made in January, with the club instead focusing on the summer window.

McKenzie open to January Celtic move

2020-12-17T10:28:04Z

Philadelphia Union defender Mark McKenzie has admitted that he is open to a January move to Scottish champions Celtic as the USMNT international looks to follow in the footsteps of Virgil van Dijk and compete at the highest level in Europe.

Leverkusen trio set for renewals

2020-12-17T10:00:00Z

Bayer Leverkusen are close to tying up renewals for Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby and Edmond Tapsoba, according to Kicker.

The trio - all of whom are 21 or under - have played key roles in the club's fantastic start to the 2020-21 season.

Leverkusen currently sit atop the Bundesliga table, one point clear of Bayern Munich.

Font: No Barca move for Haaland or Neymar

2020-12-17T09:30:40Z

Barcelona presidential hopeful Victor Font has told Goal that he will not be repeating the mistakes of previous candidates by making bold transfer promises amid links with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

In addition, the 48-year-old ruled out a Camp Nou return for Neymar, admitting that the club simply do not have the finances to sanction such a move.

Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund 2020-21, Champions League
Mbappe remains keen on Real move

2020-12-17T09:00:00Z

PSG star open to Blancos switch

Kylian Mbappe remains keen on making a move to Real Madrid, reports AS.

Barcelona could end up aiding the transfer cause of their arch-rivals, with another Champions League failure for Paris Saint-Germain set to edge a World Cup winner towards the exits.

They are set to face the Blaugrana in the last-16 of this season's competition, with Mbappe yet to extend a contract due to expire in 2022 as that heavyweight contest approaches.

 

Mbappe Real Madrid PSG
Man City to sell another hot prospect

2020-12-17T08:30:00Z

Manchester City could be about to cash in on another hot prospect, with the Daily Mail claiming that Jayden Braaf could be offloaded.

The 18-year-old Dutchman has been billed as the next Jadon Sancho, but the Blues may move him on for £8 million ($11m).

Dele Alli could be lured to Rangers

2020-12-17T08:00:00Z

Dele Alli could be lured to Rangers by Steven Gerrard, according to talkSPORT.

The Tottenham midfielder is struggling for regular game time this season and is expected to push for a move during the January window.

Atletico will not sanction Trippier sale

2020-12-17T07:30:00Z

Red Devils to miss out on right-back

Atletico Madrid have no intention of parting with Kieran Trippier, reports AS.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the England international right-back, but he is held in high regard at Wanda Metropolitano and any approaches will be shunned.

Rice wants Chelsea move

2020-12-17T07:00:00Z

Hammers star keen on switch

Chelsea are ready to rekindle their interest in Declan Rice and, according The Mirror, the West Ham star is keen on a move.

He will, however, not be forcing the issue at the London Stadium, meaning that those at Stamford Bridge may find it difficult to put a big-money deal in place.

Declan Rice West Ham 2020-21
Juve in Dybala discussions, rule out Gomez signing

2020-12-17T05:00:00Z

Gordon signs with Wanderers

2020-12-17T04:00:00Z

Central Coast Mariners defender Ziggy Gordon has signed with Western Sydney Wanderers after being released from his contract at the Gosford club.

The 27-year-old's signature at the Wanderers was confirmed by the club on Thursday.

LA Galaxy in talks to acquire Villafana

2020-12-17T03:00:00Z

The LA Galaxy are in talks to acquire left-back Jorge Villafana from the Portland TimbersESPN reports.

Villafana would fill a need for the Galaxy, who recently announced they had declined the option of Emiliano Insua. 

The 31-year-old Villafana has been capped 21 times by the USMNT, most recently in 2018.

Benson signs new Burnley contract

2020-12-17T02:00:00Z

Ibini terminates Newcastle Jets contract

2020-12-17T01:00:00Z

Bernie Ibini has had his contract with Newcastle Jets terminated effective immediately after he bought out the remainder of the deal, the club's official website reported.

The winger has been linked with a move to Western Sydney Wanderers.

Ghana star Aboagye makes club switch in Mexico

2020-12-17T00:00:00Z

Former Granada midfielder Clifford Aboagye has sealed a move to Mexican side Puebla, the Liga MX outfit announced on Wednesday.

Man Utd target Calhanoglu in discussions to renew with Milan

2020-12-16T23:45:00Z

Turkish star could stay at the San Siro

Fire to trade Mihailovic to Impact

2020-12-16T23:30:00Z

Chicago Fire have completed the blockbuster trade of Djordje Mihailovic to Montreal Impact, according to The Athletic's Sam Stejskal.

According to the report, Impact will pay $800k in General Allocation Money to snare the services of the USMNT midfielder.

The 22-year-old has played the last four MLS seasons for the Fire.
 

Man Utd undecided on Williams loan decision

2020-12-16T23:15:00Z

Manchester United are still deciding whether they want loan out full-back Brandon Williams in January, reports Manchester Evening News.

The 20-year-old has only made one start this season as he finds himself behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Alex Telles in the full-back pecking order.

Southampton and Newcastle have been linked with a loan move for the England under-21 international.

 

Arsenal to miss out on Salzburg's Szoboszlai

2020-12-16T23:00:00Z

Gunners beaten by Germans to Hungarian star