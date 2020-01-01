Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd revive interest in Atletico Madrid star Saul

David Seaman admits that "can’t really get any worse", but he does feel that Mikel Arteta needs to be backed in the transfer market as he continues to work with a squad inherited from Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery.

He told talkSPORT: "We all know how good Arsenal can be, especially the way they play with one-touch, two-touch – that is what they are known for, those hidden passes in between defenders.

"At the moment it isn’t happening. It’s a massive lack of confidence. Hopefully the [ ] result is going to push them on a little bit because, if I’m honest, it can’t really get any worse.

"The thing is, a lot of the team was under Arsene Wenger and it was under Unai Emery, so he hasn’t got his own team yet. But the club need to back him on that because we can all see that we still need players.

"We got Gabriel, okay he was stupid kicking the ball away and he looked uncomfortable all game [against Southampton], but then they have got Partey as well. You need to add to that. We need to get [Nicolas] Pepe back playing with confidence."

Check out the full story on Goal!