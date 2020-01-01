Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd revive interest in Atletico Madrid star Saul

Seaman urges Arsenal to back Arteta in transfer market
David Seaman admits that Arsenal "can’t really get any worse", but he does feel that Mikel Arteta needs to be backed in the transfer market as he continues to work with a squad inherited from Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery.
He told talkSPORT: "We all know how good Arsenal can be, especially the way they play with one-touch, two-touch – that is what they are known for, those hidden passes in between defenders.
"At the moment it isn’t happening. It’s a massive lack of confidence. Hopefully the [Southampton] result is going to push them on a little bit because, if I’m honest, it can’t really get any worse.
"The thing is, a lot of the team was under Arsene Wenger and it was under Unai Emery, so he hasn’t got his own team yet. But the club need to back him on that because we can all see that we still need players.
"We got Gabriel, okay he was stupid kicking the ball away and he looked uncomfortable all game [against Southampton], but then they have got Partey as well. You need to add to that. We need to get [Nicolas] Pepe back playing with confidence."
RB Leipzig sign Szoboszlai
#RBLeipzig are delighted to announce the signing of Dominik #Szoboszlai! 🤝— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) December 17, 2020
The 20-year-old signs a contract until June 2025 and will wear the number 17 shirt ✍️ pic.twitter.com/tUakiN8zul
Middlesbrough hope to secure Bolasie loan
Middlesbrough are keen on signing Everton winger Yannick Bolasie on loan when the January transfer window opens, Sky Sports reports.
Boro manager Neil Warnock had Bolasie as part of his squad during his time at Crystal Palace and hopes to sign him for the Championship club as they aim to win promotion to the Premier League.
The DR Congo international had been close to joining Boro back in October although the move fell through.
Szoboszlai appears to arrive at RB Leipzig
December 17, 2020
Man Utd to revive interest in Saul
Red Devils remain keen on Atletico star
Manchester United are, according to Todo Fichajes, ready to revive their interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.
The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the 26-year-old in the past but, with Paul Pogba seemingly edging towards the exits at Old Trafford, efforts to bring him on board could be stepped up in upcoming windows.
Mislintat signs new Stuttgart deal
Der #VfB Stuttgart hat sich mit Sportdirektor Sven #Mislintat auf eine vorzeitige Vertragsverlängerung des ursprünglich bis zum 30. Juni 2021 laufenden Vertrages verständigt. Der neue Kontrakt hat eine Laufzeit bis zum 30. Juni 2023. 📝🤝 pic.twitter.com/hgB5fI8uIP— VfB Stuttgart (@VfB) December 17, 2020
Chelsea tipped to hand Giroud new contract
Chelsea will look to shun any interest shown in Olivier Giroud during the January transfer window, says Robert Green, with the Blues more likely to hand out a new contract than sanction a sale.
The former Blues goalkeeper told Stadium Astro: “I think it’s a massive transfer window in January, I think there will be suitors and people will come in for him and it’s in Chelsea’s interests to keep him there. That might include giving him a new contract.”
‘Grealish would link up perfectly with Liverpool front three’
Jack Grealish would link up “seamlessly with that Liverpool front three”, says Kevin Phillips, with the Aston Villa playmaker expected to make a move somewhere – possibly Anfield – in the summer of 2021.
The former Villans striker told Ladbrokes: "He would fit into that Liverpool team, no problem. For me he keeps getting better and better."
‘Fernandes’ head may be turned by Barcelona & Real Madrid’
Manchester United have been warned by Andy Cole that Bruno Fernandes’ head could be turned by Barcelona and Real Madrid if they suffer any more Champions League disappointments.
Cole told The Target Men Podcast: “It’s probably only a matter of time until there are rumours of a Barcelona and Real Madrid being interested in signing him and if Manchester United continue to not perform in the Champions League, no-one knows if his head could be turned in the years ahead.”
New deals at Leverkusen
🚨✍️🚨✍️🚨✍️🚨✍️🚨— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) December 17, 2020
Moussa Diaby and Edmond Tapsoba have signed contract extensions! pic.twitter.com/UzYQwBl4LU
Allardye to target Tomkins as first Baggies signing
Sam Allardyce wants to make James Tomkins his first signing at West Brom, reports Football Insider.
The experienced coach has replaced Slaven Bilic at The Hawthorns and is ready to raid his former employers at Crystal Palace for a proven Premier League centre-half.
AC Milan eyeing up Alberto
AC Milan will line up a move for Luis Alberto if Hakan Calhanoglu departs San Siro, claims Calciomercato.
The Rossoneri have seen their Turkish midfielder linked with a switch to Manchester United, with their sights being set on Lazio in the hunt for possible replacements.
Man Utd want four new signings
Manchester United are in the market for four new signings as they aim to have two quality players for each position, according to Manchester Evening News.
The report states that the Red Devils want to sign a winger, a centre-back, a right-back and a defensive midfielder.
However, it is said that Ole Gunner Solskjaer and Co. do not expect any deals to be made in January, with the club instead focusing on the summer window.
McKenzie open to January Celtic move
Philadelphia Union defender Mark McKenzie has admitted that he is open to a January move to Scottish champions Celtic as the USMNT international looks to follow in the footsteps of Virgil van Dijk and compete at the highest level in Europe.
Leverkusen trio set for renewals
Bayer Leverkusen are close to tying up renewals for Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby and Edmond Tapsoba, according to Kicker.
The trio - all of whom are 21 or under - have played key roles in the club's fantastic start to the 2020-21 season.
Leverkusen currently sit atop the Bundesliga table, one point clear of Bayern Munich.
Font: No Barca move for Haaland or Neymar
Barcelona presidential hopeful Victor Font has told Goal that he will not be repeating the mistakes of previous candidates by making bold transfer promises amid links with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.
In addition, the 48-year-old ruled out a Camp Nou return for Neymar, admitting that the club simply do not have the finances to sanction such a move.
Mbappe remains keen on Real move
PSG star open to Blancos switch
Kylian Mbappe remains keen on making a move to Real Madrid, reports AS.
Barcelona could end up aiding the transfer cause of their arch-rivals, with another Champions League failure for Paris Saint-Germain set to edge a World Cup winner towards the exits.
They are set to face the Blaugrana in the last-16 of this season's competition, with Mbappe yet to extend a contract due to expire in 2022 as that heavyweight contest approaches.
Man City to sell another hot prospect
Manchester City could be about to cash in on another hot prospect, with the Daily Mail claiming that Jayden Braaf could be offloaded.
The 18-year-old Dutchman has been billed as the next Jadon Sancho, but the Blues may move him on for £8 million ($11m).
Dele Alli could be lured to Rangers
Dele Alli could be lured to Rangers by Steven Gerrard, according to talkSPORT.
The Tottenham midfielder is struggling for regular game time this season and is expected to push for a move during the January window.
Atletico will not sanction Trippier sale
Red Devils to miss out on right-back
Atletico Madrid have no intention of parting with Kieran Trippier, reports AS.
Manchester United have been linked with a move for the England international right-back, but he is held in high regard at Wanda Metropolitano and any approaches will be shunned.
Rice wants Chelsea move
Hammers star keen on switch
Chelsea are ready to rekindle their interest in Declan Rice and, according The Mirror, the West Ham star is keen on a move.
He will, however, not be forcing the issue at the London Stadium, meaning that those at Stamford Bridge may find it difficult to put a big-money deal in place.
Juve in Dybala discussions, rule out Gomez signing
Fabio Paratici, Juventus director, to Sky Sport: “We’re gonna meet the agent of Paulo Dybala to talk about his contract. Papu Gomez? We’re not gonna sign him in January”. 🇦🇷 #Juventus @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2020
Gordon signs with Wanderers
Central Coast Mariners defender Ziggy Gordon has signed with Western Sydney Wanderers after being released from his contract at the Gosford club.
The 27-year-old's signature at the Wanderers was confirmed by the club on Thursday.
LA Galaxy in talks to acquire Villafana
The LA Galaxy are in talks to acquire left-back Jorge Villafana from the Portland Timbers, ESPN reports.
Villafana would fill a need for the Galaxy, who recently announced they had declined the option of Emiliano Insua.
The 31-year-old Villafana has been capped 21 times by the USMNT, most recently in 2018.
Benson signs new Burnley contract
CONTRACT | Josh Benson has been rewarded with a new long-term contract at Turf Moor after becoming part of the Clarets’ first-team set-up. ✍️— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 16, 2020
Ibini terminates Newcastle Jets contract
Bernie Ibini has had his contract with Newcastle Jets terminated effective immediately after he bought out the remainder of the deal, the club's official website reported.
The winger has been linked with a move to Western Sydney Wanderers.
Ghana star Aboagye makes club switch in Mexico
Former Granada midfielder Clifford Aboagye has sealed a move to Mexican side Puebla, the Liga MX outfit announced on Wednesday.
Man Utd target Calhanoglu in discussions to renew with Milan
Turkish star could stay at the San Siro
The agent of Hakan Calhanoglu had a meeting today in Milano with AC Milan board.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2020
Talks on to extend his contract - expiring on next June. AC Milan are still working to reach an agreement, nothing advanced by Manchester United side now [while he’s negotiating with Milan]. 🔴🇹🇷
Fire to trade Mihailovic to Impact
Chicago Fire have completed the blockbuster trade of Djordje Mihailovic to Montreal Impact, according to The Athletic's Sam Stejskal.
According to the report, Impact will pay $800k in General Allocation Money to snare the services of the USMNT midfielder.
The 22-year-old has played the last four MLS seasons for the Fire.
Man Utd undecided on Williams loan decision
Manchester United are still deciding whether they want loan out full-back Brandon Williams in January, reports Manchester Evening News.
The 20-year-old has only made one start this season as he finds himself behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Alex Telles in the full-back pecking order.
Southampton and Newcastle have been linked with a loan move for the England under-21 international.
Arsenal to miss out on Salzburg's Szoboszlai
Gunners beaten by Germans to Hungarian star
Dominik Szoboszlai to RB Leipzig, here we go! The decision has been made. The agreement with Salzburg is set to be completed - personal terms too. ⚪️🔴— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2020
Looks like tomorrow is ‘the day’. Szoboszlai and his agent are flying in Leipzig for medicals. More to come soon! #transfers