Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd plot Meunier bid after dropping Wan-Bissaka interest

Crystal Palace asking price for right-back too high

believe they have a better chance of signing Thomas Meunier from than convincing to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

Although Wan-Bissaka has been top of the Red Devils’ list of targets in their search for a new right-back, Palace are determined to hold on to him and are pricing United out of a move.

The Old Trafford outfit believe Meunier, whose contract at PSG expires in 2020, will be a more affordable option and The Daily Mail says they are already considering a bid.