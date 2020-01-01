Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca rule out Neymar signing

Everton keen on bringing in Belotti
Everton are reportedly keen to bring in Andrea Belotti from Torino this summer, according to Tuttosport.
Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is thought to be an admirer of the striker and had previously been interested in signing him at Bayern Munich and Napoli.
The latter of those two clubs have retained their interest, with Manchester United also rumoured to be monitoring the Italian.
Barca rule out Neymar signing
The Brazilian may have to wait for his Camp Nou return
Barcelona have ruled out the possibility of re-signing Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to Catalunya Radio.
The coronavirus crisis is set to have a significant economic impact on the club, which would mean a move for Neymar is out of the question in the upcoming transfer window.
However, attacking reinforcements are being sought at Camp Nou and Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is seen as a more affordable alternative.
Pogba backed to stay at Man Utd
Paul Pogba has been backed to remain at Manchester United Mark Bosnich, who believes the midfielder could thrive in partnership with Bruno Fernandes.
Pogba has been restricted to just eight appearances in all competitions during an injury-plagued 2019-20, while rumours persist of an end-of-season exit from Old Trafford.
Real Madrid and former club Juventus have been tipped to make a move for the France international, yet ex-United goalkeeper Bosnich can see the player staying put.
Dortmund confident of beating Man Utd to Bellingham
The Bundesliga side feel they can still land the talented starlet ahead of the Red Devils.
Borussia Dortmund are confident of beating Manchester United to the signature of Jude Bellingham, according to the Daily Mail.
The Birmingham City starlet is just 16, but has made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Blues this season, scoring four goals and registering a further three assists from midfield.
The Red Devils were thought to be the front-runners for Bellingham's signature, but Dortmund are hoping their track record of developing young stars - such as Jadon Sancho - will give them the edge.
Havertz value won't be hit by coronavirus crisis - Leverkusen CEO Carro
Bayer Leverkusen's CEO Fernando Carro does not expect young star Kai Havertz's value in the transfer market to decline, despite the financial impact of coronavirus crisis.
The 20-year-old Germany international's performances this season have attracted admiring glances from Europe's elite, notching 10 goals and eight assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.
However, Carro has warned any potential suitors hoping to take advantage of a deflated market and pick the attacking midfielder up for a bargain that he does not expect to sell the club's prized asset for a cut-price fee.