Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea could target Koulibaly in January

Inter interested in Arsenal keeper Leno
Inter are keeping a close eye on Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, reports Tuttosport.
The Germany international is due to become a free agent in the summer of 2022, with Serie A heavyweights at San Siro ready to make their move.
Interest builds in Man City star Delap
A number of Championship clubs are interested in taking Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan, claims Football League World.
Stoke, Middlesbrough and Millwall are among those looking to move on January for the 18-year-old frontman.
Lingard didn't want West Ham move
West Ham did not make a move for Jesse Lingard during the summer transfer window because the England international told them he wanted to stay at Manchester United, claims 90min.
A productive loan spell at the London Stadium was enjoyed by the talented playmaker last season, but he is now ready to fight for more regular game time at Old Trafford.
Which superstar striker will Man City sign next summer?
Manchester City failed to land a new No.9 before the close of the transfer window but their search for a prolific goalscorer will go on.
Who, though, will the Premier League champions turn to in 2022, with there a number of proven options for them to consider.
The Premier League's best deadline-day deals
The final day of the transfer window proved to be another exciting occasion in the Premier League.
Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all managed to get some important deals over the line before the window shut.
But what will the new faces add to their respective sides? Goal has all you need to know
Celtic plot move for 'Britain's tallest striker'
Celtic are considering a move for 21-year-old striker Kyle Hudlin, who is considered Britain's tallest football, says Football Insider.
The 6ft 9in striker is currently playing in the National League with Solihull but the Scottish side are considering making an offer in January.
Arsenal sign two-time World Cup winner Heath
Torres snubbed Spurs switch
Haaland move to Premier League is inevitable, says Wenger
Arsene Wenger believes Erling Haaland will snub interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid to move to the Premier League.
The Borussia Dortmund star has been linked with all of Europe's top teams and the former Arsenal manager believes the pull of the English top-flight will be too powerful to resist.
Inter lead Onana race but Napoli hope to challenge
Inter are sounding out Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana over a possible move in January.
Calciomercato reports the Serie A side are leading the race to land the Cameroon international, but Napoli are also looking at him.
Onana is expected to move on in January, having opted to stay in Amsterdam to serve the rest of his doping suspension.
Wolves ready new contract for Traore
Wolves are, according to the Birmingham Mail, looking to bring an end to the uncertainty surrounding Adama Traore's future by handing him a new contract.
The jet-heeled Spain international winger was heavily linked with Tottenham over the summer, with Spurs boss Nuno eager to be reunited with a player he previously worked with at Molineux.
Newcastle failed with move for Diakhaby
Newcastle failed with a deadline day bid to prise Mouctar Diakhaby away from Valencia, reports Super Deporte.
The Magpies made a late push for the 24-year-old centre-half, but were unable to get a deal over the line.
Chelsea could target Koulibaly in January (Football.London)
Blues hope to strengthen in defence in next transfer window
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is an option that Chelsea could explore in the January transfer window, claims football.london.
The Blues did not bring in another centre-half over the summer, but Thomas Tuchel remains in the market and has several targets to explore before the turn of the year.
Messi backed to retire at Barcelona
Lionel Messi is being backed to "win the Champions League with PSG and retire at Barcelona", with Juan Roman Riquelme suggesting that a fellow Argentine may not have ended his love affair with La Liga giants.
A six-time Ballon d'Or winner severed career-long ties with Barca this summer after seeing financial difficulties at Camp Nou make it impossible for him to be tied to a new contract.
Find out what Riquelme has had to say here.
Olmo agrees five-year Barcelona deal
Dani Olmo has reached a personal agreement with Barcelona over a five-year contract.
Mundo Deportivo says the Catalan side approached the RB Leipzig player and he has told them he wants to make the move.
Now they must convince the German side to sell.
Leeds rejected several Greenwood offers
Leeds knocked back offers from six teams to keep hold of Sam Greenwood on transfer deadline day, Football Insider says.
Championship sides were lining up for the 19-year-old, but Leeds opted to keep him as they did not strengthen their attack by signing an extra striker.
Juventus and Dybala still far away from agreement
Juventus are still in talks to commit Paulo Dybala to a new contract.
But Calciomercato reports the two parties are no closer to reaching an agreement.
Dybala will have to carry the Bianconeri this season after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure but Juve are not willing to match his demands of a €10 million salary.
Ribery to decide between Salernitana or Hellas Verona
Franck Ribery is the subject of a transfer battle between Hellas Verona and Salernitana, Sky Sport reports.
The former France international is a free agent since leaving Fiorentina and both Serie A sides are in talks to land him.
Pjanic pay cut could reach 60 per cent
Miralem Pjanic will take a pay cut of up to 60 per cent this season while on loan at Besiktas and will likely be on reduced wages in the final two seasons at Camp Nou as well, according to RAC.
The midfielder joined Barcelona from Juventus last summer but has already been cast out of Ronald Koeman's squad.
Colorado's Bassett turned down Benfica move
Colorado Rapids star Cole Bassett has revealed he turned down an approach from Benfica to stay in MLS.
“It was very tough,” he said, per the Denver Post.
“I mean it’s a Champions League club there. They got a rich history. You watch those teams when you’re growing up (and) you see all the players that have come out of there.”
West Ham star Rice insists on contract release clause
Man Utd, Chelsea & Liverpool all linked to England midfielder
West Ham United's in-demand midfielder Declan Rice is insisting the club write a release clause into his new contract, reports 90mins.
The England international is one of the Premier League's most coveted players, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City all linked with his services.
Man Utd face Ronaldo shirt shortage
Manchester United are struggling to keep up with the demand for Cristiano Ronaldo replica shirts, reports the Independent.
The club have faced a huge spike in interest in purchases, and were already behind in production due to Covid-related delays.
Aurier considering Arsenal move
Former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier would consider crossing the north London divide, reports Sky Sports.
Arsenal have emerged as one of the possible destinations for the Frenchman, who is a free agent after leaving Spurs.
Necaxa and Tigres chase Duarte
Besiktas land Barca midfielder Pjanic
