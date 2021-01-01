Transfer news and rumours LIVE: AC Milan want option to purchase £26m Chelsea defender Tomori

The Chelsea defender could be heading for Serie A

AC Milan want an option to buy Fikayo Tomori if they take the defender on loan from , reports The Guardian.

Tomori is looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge as he's made just one league appearance this season.

Milan have asked about an 18-month loan, but want to include an option to buy at the end of this season for around £26 million (€29m/$35m).