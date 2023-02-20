Mohamed Dahoud will leave Borussia Dortmund as free agent in June 🚨🟡⚫️ #BVB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 20, 2023
BVB director Kehl: “I had open and very honest conversation with Dahoud last week. I told him that we would not be extending his contract in the summer”, he told BILD. pic.twitter.com/PKD88i6uPS
Summary
Borussia Dortmund to release midfielder in summer
PSG plotting squad refresh with trio of signings
Paris Saint-Germain are considering putting together a statement transfer window in the summer in order to refresh the club's squad, according to L'Equipe.
Football Advisor Luis Campos has already identified Randal Kolo Muani, Marcus Thuram and midfielder Manu Kone as players they wish to bring in.
Real Madrid could pounce on Juventus striker
According to Spanish outlet AS, Real Madrid have been alerted to Juventus' need to sell Dusan Vlahovic and subsequent interest from Manchester United.
Making a serious approach for the Serbian hinges on what Real decide to do with Karim Benzema at the end of the season and if they move in once more for either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe, but they are ready to make a move for Vlahovic who could be available for sale.
English clubs monitoring out of contract Napoli star
Former Watford boss 'serious candidate' for Leeds job
Spurs want Real Madrid winger next summerGetty Images
Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio according to Football Insider.
The Spaniard's contract expires next summer and he will be available for free. Manchester United are also keen on roping the player.
Ansu Fati won't leave Barcelona
Dortmund favourites to sign Leicester starGetty
Borussia Dortmund are currently leading the race to sign Leicester City's Youri Tielemans according to Juve FC.
Juventus were also keen on signing the Belgian but it is now reported that the Bundesliga club have emerged favourites.
West Ham's Moyes set to be sacked if they lose next gameGetty Images
David Moyes is all set to be sacked if West Ham United lose their next Premier League match against Nottingham Forest according to The Times.
The Hammers are currently in the relegation zone, 18th on the league table. Moyes was in a similar position last month and the club had considered replacing him with Rafael Benitez on a short-term basis but he survived after they beat Everton 2-0.
Premier League clubs to compete for Grimaldo's signatureGetty
Two Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Wolves are set to compete for the signature of Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo according to Football Insider.
Grimaldo, whose contract expires at the end of the current season, is also being chased by Leeds United and Spanish giants Real Madrid.
Leeds favourites to sign DembeleGetty Images
Leeds United are currently leading the race to sign Moussa Dembele from Lyon according to Football Insider.
Leeds will face competition from fellow Premier League club Southampton but the Whites are currently in pole position to land the player whose contract expires at the end of the current season.
Man Utd & Chelsea target set to leave for free in summerGetty
Manchester United and Chelsea target Marcus Thuram is all set to leave Borussia Monchengladbach for free in the summer as confirmed by their sporting director Roland Virkus.
Speaking to Sport1, Virkus said: "We’ve decided to allow Thuram to leave. The fact he will leave for free is not a positive situation. I can’t sugarcoat it. We have to accept that there are bigger clubs he might move to."
Newcastle set to miss out on signing Salzburg midfielder
Newcastle United are likely to miss out on signing RB Salzburg midfielder Luka Sucic according to Football Transfers.
The report claims that Liverpool have emerged as the frontrunner to secure the signature of the 20-year-old star.
Luka Romero set to sign new deal with Lazio
Lazio's 18-year-old midfielder Luka Romero is all set to sign a new long-term deal with the club according to The Athletic.
The teenager is currently wanted by several top European clubs and the Italian club will reportedly include a €100million release clause in his new contract.
Liverpool target Mount yet to commit future to ChesleaGetty
Chelsea are yet to convince Mason Mount to sign a new deal according to The Athletic.
Mount's current contract expires in 2024 and Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the midfielder next summer.
Man Utd keen on extending Rashford and Dalot's contracts
Arsenal want to sign Montpellier forward
Arsenal are eyeing a move for Montpellier forward Elye Wahi next season according to Telefoot.
Other than the Gunners, Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund are also keen on signing the player.
Mbappé wants Hakimi to join him at Madrid
According to reports on Football Espana, French superstar Kylian Mbappé is keen on a move to Real Madrid this summer, and he wants his PSG team-mate Achraf Hakimi to join him.
The news follows speculation that Mbappé could leave PSG in the summer due to a termination clause in his contract. The forward is reportedly already planning for life in the Spanish capital, and the man who helped lead Morocco to a 2022 World Cup semi-final may be a part of those plans.
With Madrid seeking a new right-back, and having been linked with Hakimi previously, it seems as though a joint swoop may be on the cards.
Man Utd ready to listen to offers for Scott McTominayGetty Images
Manchester United are reportedly confident that they can secure £25 million for midfielder Scott McTominay this summer. According to Football Insider, the club are ready to sell the 26-year-old in order to free up funds for manager Erik Ten Hag.
McTominay has made 194 appearances for the Red Devils during his six years at the club, scoring 18 times and assisting a further 5 goals.
The 26-year-old's current contract runs until 2025, with an option to extend it for a further year. Given that lengthy timeframe, it's hardly surprising that United are keen to hold out for a decent fee.
De Zerbi urges Brighton owner to extend Lallana's contract(C)Getty Images
Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Robert De Zerbi has urged the club's owner Tony Bloom to extend Adam Lallana's contract, according to The Athletic.
Lallana recently had surgery for a hamstring injury that could keep him out for the rest of the season. With his current contract up in the summer, the 34-year-old's future is uncertain.
"I want Lallana with me for sure, 100 per cent," said De Zerbi. "I've already spoken with Tony and told him to extend his contract."