Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea return looks likely for Ake

Spurs look set to recall Jack Clarke from his unproductive loan at Leeds, according to Sky Sports.

Spurs signed Clarke from Leeds for £8.5 million ($11m) in the summer, sending him back to Elland Road for the season. He has only made three appearances since then, however, despite making a major breakthrough in Marcelo Bielsa's first term.

While Mauricio Pochettino was happy to let him return to Elland Road, Jose Mourinho now wants to assess Clarke in training before deciding whether to send him out on a second loan for the remainder of the season.