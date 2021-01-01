Live Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's football LIVE: Team GB and USWNT begin their campaigns in Japan

Follow all the action with our dedicated live text coverage as Great Britain and the United States begin their campaigns to win gold

Updated
Ellen White Carli Lloyd Team GB USWNT Tokyo 2020
The players are on the pitch

2021-07-21T07:26:36Z

And the anthems are underway.

I was getting international football withdrawal after the end of the Euros. Good to have it back.

GB's road to gold

2021-07-21T07:24:53Z

After facing Chile today, Team GB will take on hosts Japan, again in Sapporo as they are today, on Saturday, before facing Canada in Kashima on July 27.

If they progress from the group, either by finishing in the top two or being one of the two best third place finishers, they will play in the quarter-finals on July 30.

The semis are on August 2, with the final on August 6.

Why an Olympic medal could be beyond Team GB

2021-07-21T07:19:59Z

When looking at teams that could challenge the U.S. women’s national team for Olympic gold this summer, Great Britain certainly have a right to be in that conversation.

But while a gold medal is what this group is aiming for, their ability to achieve such a feat has been hampered by their preparation for the Games, the degree to which will only become apparent as the tournament gets under way.

Our women's football correspondent, Amee Ruszkai, has examined the situation here.

Chile team to face Great Britain

2021-07-21T07:15:00Z

Endler; N. Lopez, Pardo, Guerrero, Saez; Zamora, Y. Lopez, Araya, Lara; Urrutia, Aedo.

Subs: Campos, Ramirez, Acuna, Balmaceda, Toro, Grez, Mardones.

Jimenez, Pinilla, Diaz and Canales the four players out of the 18.

Team GB starting XI announced

2021-07-21T07:10:00Z

Chelsea striker Fran Kirby misses out due to a knock

Subs: Telford, Stokes, Ingle, Parris, Williamson, Scott, Toone

Kirby, Niamh Charles, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Sandy MacIver are the four players who don't make the 18.

Today's fixtures

2021-07-21T07:05:00Z

All 12 teams are in action on the opening day of the women's Olympic football competition.

All KO times are UK:

Group E

8.30am - GB v Chile

11.30am - Japan v Canada

Group F

9am - China v Brazil

12noon - Zambia v Netherlands

Group G

9.30am - Sweden v USA

12.30pm - Australia v New Zealand

The strange group numberings are because the men's pools are A to D, with the women following on. Nope, no idea either.

The Olympics are about to begin

2021-07-21T07:00:00Z

A year late, with no fans and the overhanging worry of coronavirus still entirely present - but the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (as they are still called) are finally here, and they kick-off with the opening matches of the women's football tournament.

All 12 teams are in action today in the opening round of group games; we'll be focusing on Team GB and the United States, with updates from the other matches thrown in.