Carlo Ancelotti has stated that he has no intentions to leave the Santiago Bernabeu for the foreseeable future.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his intention to stay at Real Madrid while speaking to Italian media outlet Rai Sport. Ancelotti guided Los Blancos to a double last season as Real Madrid won their 35th La Liga and 14th Champions League titles.

The 63-year-old Italian's contract at Madrid ends in June 2025.