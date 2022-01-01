Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid in action before Chelsea face Liverpool in Premier League

Real Madrid in the building
👊👋 We're HERE!— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 2, 2022
🏟️ Coliseum Alfonso Pérez#GetafeRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/4HYl1qCA7z
Lukaku dropped for Liverpool clash
In some early team news, as reported by GOAL, Romelu Lukaku is set to be dropped for Chelsea's game against Liverpool. Thomas Tuchel's decision follows the Belgium international's controversial interview with Sky Sport Italia in which he was deemed to have been critical of the Blues coach's tactics.
Read the full story from Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella.
It's a strong move to drop Lukaku. Yet, it's the only punishment that impacts footballers with fines barely felt in this lucrative industry.— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 2, 2022
However, the circus continues. What happens now is up to those involved. Can they park their egos at the doors and move on? #CFC #CHELIV
Meanwhile in France... 😬
Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Paris Saint-Germain's next few games as a result. Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala have also been ruled out following positive test results.
Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/mMxb30PdzP— GOAL (@goal) January 2, 2022
Which games are on today? ⏱
Here are some of the main fixtures 👇
🇬🇧 Times UK
1pm - Getafe vs Real Madrid
2pm - Leeds United vs Burnley
2pm - Everton vs Brighton
2pm - Brentford vs Aston Villa
3:15pm - Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano
4:30pm - Chelsea vs Liverpool
8pm - Mallorca vs Barcelona
TEAM NEWS: Getafe vs Real Madrid
Eden Hazard on the bench
Here's the Real Madrid team to face Getafe:
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @GetafeCF! #GetafeRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/XyPFJ5Vj9b— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 2, 2022
And here's the Getafe XI:
¡Con este once saltaremos al césped del Coliseum en el primer partido del año para recibir al @realmadrid! 👏🥳#VamosGeta#GetafeRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/5WqHFM3Pu7— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) January 2, 2022
It's matchday! ⚽️
Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday live blog for Sunday.
We've got a heap of action for you to follow today, with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid involved in games.
Stay tuned for the latest updates as they happen.
Team news coming up!