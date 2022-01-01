Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: PSG, Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona & Inter in today's action

Live scores, team news, goals and everything you need to know from today's football across the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Kylian Mbappe PSG 2021-22
Getty

Azpilicueta sends message of support to Ukraine

2022-03-13T13:44:20.718Z

The Chelsea captain made the comments in his programme notes

Cech: We hope Tuchel can stay at Chelsea

2022-03-13T13:30:32.510Z

Petr Cech is hopeful that Thomas Tuchel will be able to remain as Chelsea manager, despite the uncertainty swirling around the Stamford Bridge club.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Blues' Premier League game against Newcastle, Cech said: "Thomas [Tuchel] has a contract till 2024. We have been told that the contracts will be valued and in that way we hope we will have him as a coach. That’s another thing. Tomorrow things can change and then my answer will be irrelevant.

"We know in football managers come and leave and sometimes the clubs change the owners. We know that. Now we are in that situation.

"We hope the new owner will come and want to continue this legacy of the club to be competitive and take care of the community as the Chelsea foundation setup in the past."

Suarez defends Messi & Neymar

2022-03-13T13:28:40.372Z

Luis Suarez has come out in support of his former team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar after they were subjected to boos by PSG fans.

"As always, football has a very short memory," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm always with you guys. Love you guys so much!"

GOAL! Paredes adds another for PSG!

2022-03-13T13:20:51.291Z

It's 3-0 to PSG after Leandro Paredes slots home!

PSG denied penalty by VAR ❌

2022-03-13T13:17:16.437Z

PSG thought they'd a chance to make it 3-0 after Wijnaldum looked to be fouled in the box, but VAR has decided that there was an offside (Neymar) in the build-up, so no penalty!

GOAL! PSG double their lead!

2022-03-13T13:12:29.451Z

NEYMAR!!!! Will that silence his doubters? Not likely - they booed him when he scored... and he didn't celebrate. Nevertheless, the Brazilian has made it 2-0 to PSG after being set up by Hakimi.

TEAM NEWS: Leeds vs Norwich

2022-03-13T13:11:06.254Z

Leeds United XI:

Norwich City XI:

Will the Abramovich chants continue today?

2022-03-13T13:05:44.550Z

Chelsea supporters once again showed their support to sanctioned owner Roman Abramovich during a 3-1 win at Norwich, with UK technology minister Chris Philp urging Blues followers to reconsider their actions given the “barbaric acts” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Philp told BBC Radio Four’s 'Today Programme': "I’m a football fan myself, I’m a [Crystal] Palace fan, in south London. So I understand why fans are very attached to their football clubs.

"But Roman Abramovich is someone who has been sanctioned now, yesterday morning, for his very close links to Vladimir Putin and the Putin regime.

"And I just say respectfully to the Chelsea fans, I know he’s done a lot for the club, but the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and what the Russian regime are doing to civilians - shelling maternity hospitals and shooting civilians who are fleeing down humanitarian corridors - and that is more important than football.

"And I say that as a football fan myself, and I would just ask them to keep that in mind."

Read the full story

Barcelona Femeni are champions!

2022-03-13T13:04:13.671Z

What a way to win it!

HT: PSG 1-0 Bordeaux

2022-03-13T12:48:44.664Z

A Kylian Mbappe goal is the difference between the sides as PSG head into the break in front, but it's the behaviour of the supporters that has really caught people's attention in this game.

The capital club's fans appear to have lost patience with Lionel Messi and Neymar, booing their every touch. Do they think that it will motivate the pair to play better? It's not something either player will be used to, but who knows, maybe they'll suddenly begin to play better?!

Why are PSG fans booing Messi & Neymar? 🤔

2022-03-13T12:41:36.547Z

If you disappoint PSG fans, they'll let you know about it.

Lionel Messi and Neymar heard all about it on Sunday when their names and every touch were loudly booed by the home support in their game against Bordeaux.

But why?

It's simple: they don't think they've been playing well enough.

The blame for the Ligue 1 club's elimination from the Champions League last 16 at the hands of Real Madrid seems to have been levelled at the South American duo.

Fair? Perhaps, perhaps not. That's football...

GOAL! PSG take the lead!

2022-03-13T12:24:20.847Z

Kylian Mbappe fires PSG in front against Bordeaux after 24 minutes of football, with Georginio Wijnaldum supplying an assist. He can do no wrong at the minute!

PSG fans boo Messi & Neymar 😬

2022-03-13T12:11:33.616Z

Incredible!

Lionel Messi may have seven Ballons d'Or and Neymar may be the most expensive player of all time, but even they are not immune from criticism as PSG fans have shown today.

The pair have been subjected to jeers, boos and whistles from the home support following the club's elimination from the Champions League.

Big cheers for Kylian Mbappe though... that's the guy who could be on his way out of the club!

About Chelsea vs Newcastle... ⏳

2022-03-13T12:10:00.000Z

Ordinarily, a game between Chelsea and Newcastle United may not be particularly notable, but events have seen this fixture take on an even greater significance, with questions of club ownership coming under the microscope.

Uncertainty swirls around Stamford Bridge after the UK government, responding to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, slapped Roman Abramovich with financial sanctions.

The Blues cannot be sold, while ticket and merchandise sales have been stalled. In addition, the Premier League has "disqualified" Abramovich, while Russian users have, somewhat unusually, been removed from the popular Fantasy Premier League online game.

Newcastle, of course, are owned by the Saudi PIF, and the Magpies' ownership has prompted moral quandaries which have been compared with the Chelsea situation. Interestingly, commenting on the Abramovich sanctions, one of the Newcastle top brass, Amanda Staveley, said that she was "really sad... that someone is going to have their football club taken away because of a relationship they may have with someone. I don't think that is fair, actually, to be honest. But we do have to hold all of our relationships to account."

To bring you up to speed, here's a flavour of what's been happening:

PSG vs Bordeaux under way!

2022-03-13T12:00:00.000Z

Time to atone.

A win for PSG today will see them move further clear at the top of Ligue 1. They are 12 points clear coming into the game. Can they make it 15?

Which games are on today? 📺

2022-03-13T12:00:00.000Z

Here's the summary...

All times UK

12 noon - PSG vs Bordeaux

2pm - Chelsea vs Newcastle

2pm - Everton vs Wolves

2pm - Leeds vs Norwich

2pm - Southampton vs Watford

2pm - West Ham vs Aston Villa

4:30pm - Arsenal vs Leicester

4:30pm - Borussia Dortmund vs Arminia Bielefeld

5pm - Udinese vs Roma

7:45pm - Torino vs Inter

8pm - Barcelona vs Osasuna

Check out all of today's games

Here's the PSG XI vs Bordeaux

2022-03-13T11:50:00.000Z

Neymar, Messi and Mbappe to put their Champions League heartbreak behind them?

Kick-off 12pm GMT.

There's football on today! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-03-13T11:45:00.000Z

Hey! We've got plenty of live football across Europe's top league's today and GOAL will bring you all the action as it happens, including all the team news, goals, incidents and more.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are back in action as Paris Saint-Germain face Bordeaux in Ligue 1, while Chelsea and Arsenal are among the teams playing in the Premier League. Borussia Dortmund feature in the Bundesliga, while Barcelona play later in the evening, as do Inter.

Stick around for all the key updates as they happen!