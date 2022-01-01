Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester United take on Wolves in the Premier League

Follow all the key incidents from Monday's match at Old Trafford

Updated
Cristiano Ronaldo, Romain Saiss, Man Utd vs Wolves 2021-22
That's all, folks! 👋

2022-01-03T20:30:24.000Z

Thanks for sticking with us through yet another thrilling day of Premier League action. We'll leave you with another stat from this afternoon's game which ended in momentous victory for Wolves – see you soon!

🗣 Rangnick on replacing Greenwood

2022-01-03T20:20:24.000Z

Ralf Rangnick on replacing Mason Greenwood with Bruno Fernandes, via Sky Sports: “It was 0-0. Bruno had a big chance to put us 1-0 ahead. Mason was good but I had to take someone off and didn’t want to take off one of the sixes. I had to decide whether to take off Edi or Mason so took off Mason.

“The game showed we still have a lot of work to do. We had too many unforced errors.

“I don’t want to speak about individual performances of players. It’s an issue of the whole team. It doesn’t make sense.

"We have to see each individual game. So far we had 10 out of 12 points. Today we had our first defeat against a good team. They don’t score that many goals, today they scored the only goal. Today the question was who will score the first goal.”

2022-01-03T20:12:59.000Z

🗣 Lage: 'It is one more victory'

2022-01-03T20:08:34.000Z

Bruno Lage to Sky Sports: "It is one more victory. Lovely stadium, a place with a lot of history but the most important thing is how we played.

"We played in our way, we controlled the first half and missed a lot of chances. We win three points, and have more chances than goals.

"We deserved the three points. Every time I am positive and try to win the games. This is football, they had one good chance for Bruno."

🗣Rangnick: 'We didn’t play well at all individually or collectively'

2022-01-03T20:02:52.000Z

Ralf Rangnick to Sky Sports: "We didn’t play well at all individually or collectively. In the first half, we had big problems to keep them away from our goal.

"In the second half we changed to a back three and had more control then a spell of 15 minutes where we could have scored. The goal we conceded, we had enough players in the box. The cross had been defended by Jones but the goal we conceded was like too many this season.

"Moutinho could shoot unmarked with no problems, no pressure. We’re very disappointed about the result and parts of our performance.

“They’re playing with four or five central midfielders and we had problems to control that part of the pitch. We decided to change our formation and we had more control – they didn’t have as many chances – but we missed our chances and we have to admit they deserved to win.

“Wolves were the best team we’ve played. We have more problems today than in other games.

“We didn’t press at all. We tried but we were not able to get into those pressing situations. They had an overload in midfield and they played via their wing-backs. We’ve been only working two and a half or three weeks after needing to close the training centre. We had the results. In times we played well but today we have to admit they’re better than us."

🗣 Moutinho: 'What I want is to help the team'

2022-01-03T19:55:12.000Z

Joao Moutinho to Sky Sports: “What I want is to help the team. Winning here at Old Trafford against a big team is amazing for us. We came here to play football, play with the ball, that’s what we do.

“We created a lot of shots in the first half. They changed a little bit to three centre-backs like us. We controlled everything. We only let them create one opportunity on the bar. We deserved it because of what we did over 90 minutes. I hope we can continue with this performance.

“Phil Jones headed out the ball. I tried to see where it went. After my first touch I said I need to shoot. That’s what I need to do, to shoot more. A beautful goal.”

New year, New Manchester United! (Or not)

2022-01-03T19:50:33.000Z

FT: Man Utd 0-1 Wolves

2022-01-03T19:25:59.266Z

WOLVES HAVE WON AT OLD TRAFFORD!

It's the first time in 40 years (1980!) that Wolves have claimed victory at the home of Manchester United, all thanks to a wonderful Joao Moutinho strike after a lacklustre game from the Red Devils. It's a thoroughly deserved victory, and Man Utd now languish in seventh place with 31 points.

2022-01-03T19:22:10.621Z

2022-01-03T19:15:09.694Z

GOAL! Man Utd 0-1 Wolves

2022-01-03T19:12:35.664Z

WOLVES LEAD AT OLD TRAFFORD! That's a wonderful strike by Joao Moutinho to finally give Wolves a well-deserved lead, after the Red Devils make a meal trying to clear the ball.

WATCH: Bruno Fernandes hits the bar

2022-01-03T19:05:21.438Z

Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T18:59:40.449Z

Two more attempts by Man Utd now, both by Cristiano Ronaldo and courtesy Bruno Fernandes' involvement. Ronaldo's first shot was offside, and his second was just wide.

Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T18:57:56.018Z

Bruno Fernandes with a thunderous effort that hits the bar with clang! It's a great shot by the newcomer, who's looked to have already injected some life into the Man Utd play after just a few minutes on the pitch.

Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T18:53:11.758Z

Mason Greenwood's substitution in favour of Bruno Fernandes wasn't a very popular one with the Old Trafford crowd, with boos and whistles from the fans soundtracking his exit. Greenwood's been one of the few Man Utd players who have impressed today.

Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T18:45:15.863Z

We've got Bruno Fernandes coming on for the Red Devils soon...

Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T18:39:54.600Z

We're underway in the second half, and Joao Moutinho delivers a free-kick in a good position but it's ultimately cleared.

Half-time verdict

2022-01-03T18:26:58.656Z

HT: Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T18:19:19.422Z

We've arrived at the break, and it seems like just a matter of time until Wolves find a breakthrough. Nelson Semedo looks the most likely to score, with chance after chance, and if it weren't for a dedicated David De Gea, they probably would've taken the lead.

Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T18:14:55.361Z

Edinson Cavani takes a shot and it lands in Row Z. That could be a sign of Man Utd becoming increasingly frustrated as the half goes on, as he went with power at the expense of any sort of accuracy.

Just a few minutes until half-time!

Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T18:06:28.239Z

Man Utd nearly take the lead with Mason Greenwood sneaking through the Wolves defence, but he can't get his shot away, and the ball is cleared. It's been the story of Man Utd's afternoon so far.

Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T17:57:45.054Z

Yet another push from Wolves, with Raul finding Daniel Podence who drives an effort into goal – only for the shot to land directly in David De Gea's hands.

Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T17:54:34.579Z

Thoughts from our Manchester United correspondent ✍️

Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T17:49:38.467Z

Ruben Neves skies it over the bar. Wolves look slightly more dangerous than Man Utd here, who are looking pretty lethargic on their own turf and sent into a bit of a panic whenever Wolves get on the ball.

Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T17:45:26.000Z

Wolves with a shot of their own now with Daniel Podence tearing down the left flank and into the Man Utd box, but David De Gea is there to save.

Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T17:39:42.693Z

Manchester United get their first shot away through Jadon Sancho after a brilliant Mason Greenwood pass, but it's been saved comfortably.

Who had Phil Jones being in the Man Utd XI in their 2022 bingo?

2022-01-03T17:34:15.647Z

Kick-off: Man Utd vs Wolves

2022-01-03T17:29:58.827Z

And off we go!

What were you doing in January 2020?

2022-01-03T17:16:05.589Z

🗣 Rangnick on Jones

2022-01-03T17:02:14.000Z

Ralf Rangnick to MUTV: "He was extremely professional all the time even when he wasn’t in the squad. We knew since last night our other two centre backs that played against Burnley were out so for me it was the logical choice."

Cristiano Ronaldo is captain for today, too 👑

2022-01-03T16:46:02.951Z

Phil Jones starts for Man Utd for first time in 707 days

2022-01-03T16:38:53.000Z

Yes, you've read that right. Phil Jones – the one and only Phil Jones – has been included in the Red Devils' starting line-up tonight for the first time since January 26, 2020, in a 6-1 FA Cup win against Tranmere Rovers.

New year, new Phil Jones.

Lineups: Man Utd vs Wolves

2022-01-03T16:31:45.670Z

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Jones, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Greenwood, Sancho, Ronaldo, Cavani

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Coady, Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Moutinho, Trincao, Jimenez, Podence

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2022-01-03T16:30:50.593Z

We've got Manchester United hosting Wolves in an early Monday Premier League kick-off. Team news is imminent!