Matchday LIVE: Manchester United take on Wolves in the Premier League

Ralf Rangnick to Sky Sports: "We didn’t play well at all individually or collectively. In the first half, we had big problems to keep them away from our goal.

"In the second half we changed to a back three and had more control then a spell of 15 minutes where we could have scored. The goal we conceded, we had enough players in the box. The cross had been defended by Jones but the goal we conceded was like too many this season.

"Moutinho could shoot unmarked with no problems, no pressure. We’re very disappointed about the result and parts of our performance.

“They’re playing with four or five central midfielders and we had problems to control that part of the pitch. We decided to change our formation and we had more control – they didn’t have as many chances – but we missed our chances and we have to admit they deserved to win.

“Wolves were the best team we’ve played. We have more problems today than in other games.

“We didn’t press at all. We tried but we were not able to get into those pressing situations. They had an overload in midfield and they played via their wing-backs. We’ve been only working two and a half or three weeks after needing to close the training centre. We had the results. In times we played well but today we have to admit they’re better than us."