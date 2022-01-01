Matchday LIVE: Manchester United take on Wolves in the Premier League

That's all, folks! 👋
28 & 14 - Wolves have won 28 points in the Premier League this season despite scoring just 14 goals - converting to 3 points/win all-time, this is the joint-most points a side has earned in a season in top-flight history having scored fewer than 15 goals. Efficient.
🗣 Rangnick on replacing Greenwood
Ralf Rangnick on replacing Mason Greenwood with Bruno Fernandes, via Sky Sports: “It was 0-0. Bruno had a big chance to put us 1-0 ahead. Mason was good but I had to take someone off and didn’t want to take off one of the sixes. I had to decide whether to take off Edi or Mason so took off Mason.
“The game showed we still have a lot of work to do. We had too many unforced errors.
“I don’t want to speak about individual performances of players. It’s an issue of the whole team. It doesn’t make sense.
"We have to see each individual game. So far we had 10 out of 12 points. Today we had our first defeat against a good team. They don’t score that many goals, today they scored the only goal. Today the question was who will score the first goal.”
An interesting night in the Portugal group chat 🇵🇹👀
1 - At 35 years & 117 days old, João Moutinho is the oldest visiting player to score a winning goal at Old Trafford in Premier League history. Adept. #MUNWOL
🗣 Lage: 'It is one more victory'
Bruno Lage to Sky Sports: "It is one more victory. Lovely stadium, a place with a lot of history but the most important thing is how we played.
"We played in our way, we controlled the first half and missed a lot of chances. We win three points, and have more chances than goals.
"We deserved the three points. Every time I am positive and try to win the games. This is football, they had one good chance for Bruno."
🗣Rangnick: 'We didn’t play well at all individually or collectively'
Ralf Rangnick to Sky Sports: "We didn’t play well at all individually or collectively. In the first half, we had big problems to keep them away from our goal.
"In the second half we changed to a back three and had more control then a spell of 15 minutes where we could have scored. The goal we conceded, we had enough players in the box. The cross had been defended by Jones but the goal we conceded was like too many this season.
"Moutinho could shoot unmarked with no problems, no pressure. We’re very disappointed about the result and parts of our performance.
“They’re playing with four or five central midfielders and we had problems to control that part of the pitch. We decided to change our formation and we had more control – they didn’t have as many chances – but we missed our chances and we have to admit they deserved to win.
“Wolves were the best team we’ve played. We have more problems today than in other games.
“We didn’t press at all. We tried but we were not able to get into those pressing situations. They had an overload in midfield and they played via their wing-backs. We’ve been only working two and a half or three weeks after needing to close the training centre. We had the results. In times we played well but today we have to admit they’re better than us."
🗣 Moutinho: 'What I want is to help the team'
Joao Moutinho to Sky Sports: “What I want is to help the team. Winning here at Old Trafford against a big team is amazing for us. We came here to play football, play with the ball, that’s what we do.
“We created a lot of shots in the first half. They changed a little bit to three centre-backs like us. We controlled everything. We only let them create one opportunity on the bar. We deserved it because of what we did over 90 minutes. I hope we can continue with this performance.
“Phil Jones headed out the ball. I tried to see where it went. After my first touch I said I need to shoot. That’s what I need to do, to shoot more. A beautful goal.”
New year, New Manchester United! (Or not)
4 - Manchester United have failed to score in four different Premier League home games this season, already more than they did in the whole of 2020-21 (3). Misfiring. #MUNWOL
Manchester United suffer their first defeat under Ralf Rangnick ❌
FT: Man Utd 0-1 Wolves
WOLVES HAVE WON AT OLD TRAFFORD!
It's the first time in 40 years (1980!) that Wolves have claimed victory at the home of Manchester United, all thanks to a wonderful Joao Moutinho strike after a lacklustre game from the Red Devils. It's a thoroughly deserved victory, and Man Utd now languish in seventh place with 31 points.
SCENES 🐺
4 - João Moutinho has now scored exactly once in each of his four Premier League campaigns; all four of his goals have come from outside the box, while 50% of his strikes have come against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Deserved. #MUNWOL
WATCH: Moutinho gives Wolves the lead at Old Trafford
THERE IT IS!!
Joao Moutinho picks out the bottom corner to put Wolves 1-0 up 🎯
📺 Watch #MUNWOL live on Sky Sports PL
WOLVES LEAD LATE AT OLD TRAFFORD
📺 @USA_Network
Elanga on for Wan-Bissaka. Telles had been about to come on before Wolves took the lead. Five minutes of normal time for #MUFC to try and salvage something but you wouldn't bank on it the way they've played this evening.
GOAL! Man Utd 0-1 Wolves
WOLVES LEAD AT OLD TRAFFORD! That's a wonderful strike by Joao Moutinho to finally give Wolves a well-deserved lead, after the Red Devils make a meal trying to clear the ball.
What a goal!
WATCH: Bruno Fernandes hits the bar
OFF THE BAR!
Bruno Fernandes hits the woodwork and moments after he finds Cristiano Ronaldo with a free kick who puts the ball in the back of the net but it's offside!

Still 0-0 at Old Trafford.
Still 0-0 at Old Trafford.
📺 Watch #MUNWOL live on Sky Sports PL
💥 ¡TRAVESAÑO!
💣 @B_Fernandes8 entró solo al área, pero le pegó tan fuerte que estrelló el balón en el metal.
Síguelo EN VIVO por 📺 @NBCUniverso y nuestra 📱 APP Telemundo Deportes ➡️ https://t.co/pt47EnJSRc#LigaPremierTD
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Two more attempts by Man Utd now, both by Cristiano Ronaldo and courtesy Bruno Fernandes' involvement. Ronaldo's first shot was offside, and his second was just wide.
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Bruno Fernandes with a thunderous effort that hits the bar with clang! It's a great shot by the newcomer, who's looked to have already injected some life into the Man Utd play after just a few minutes on the pitch.
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Mason Greenwood's substitution in favour of Bruno Fernandes wasn't a very popular one with the Old Trafford crowd, with boos and whistles from the fans soundtracking his exit. Greenwood's been one of the few Man Utd players who have impressed today.
Greenwood, who has been one of United's best players, being brought off for Fernandes. Booing from some of the home support at that decision.
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
We've got Bruno Fernandes coming on for the Red Devils soon...
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
We're underway in the second half, and Joao Moutinho delivers a free-kick in a good position but it's ultimately cleared.
Half-time verdict
Really really poor from #MUFC. No control, dreadful in possession, no pace and lacking cohesion when they get forward. Jones and Greenwood the pick out of a bad bunch.
HT: Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
We've arrived at the break, and it seems like just a matter of time until Wolves find a breakthrough. Nelson Semedo looks the most likely to score, with chance after chance, and if it weren't for a dedicated David De Gea, they probably would've taken the lead.
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Edinson Cavani takes a shot and it lands in Row Z. That could be a sign of Man Utd becoming increasingly frustrated as the half goes on, as he went with power at the expense of any sort of accuracy.
Just a few minutes until half-time!
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Man Utd nearly take the lead with Mason Greenwood sneaking through the Wolves defence, but he can't get his shot away, and the ball is cleared. It's been the story of Man Utd's afternoon so far.
Captain Cristiano ©
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Yet another push from Wolves, with Raul finding Daniel Podence who drives an effort into goal – only for the shot to land directly in David De Gea's hands.
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Thoughts from our Manchester United correspondent ✍️
20 minutes gone and Wolves are comfortable here. They've had eight shots (three on target) and the majority of the possession. Lots of misplaced passes from #MUFC and none of that control Rangnick is after.
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Ruben Neves skies it over the bar. Wolves look slightly more dangerous than Man Utd here, who are looking pretty lethargic on their own turf and sent into a bit of a panic whenever Wolves get on the ball.
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Wolves with a shot of their own now with Daniel Podence tearing down the left flank and into the Man Utd box, but David De Gea is there to save.
Man Utd 0-0 Wolves
Manchester United get their first shot away through Jadon Sancho after a brilliant Mason Greenwood pass, but it's been saved comfortably.
Who had Phil Jones being in the Man Utd XI in their 2022 bingo?
Loud cheers for Jones for his first headed clearance of the game. The Stretford End have already given an airing of his song too. Good reception for the centre-back.
Kick-off: Man Utd vs Wolves
And off we go!
What were you doing in January 2020?
Phil Jones returns.
His first start for Manchester United since January 2020 😲
🗣 Rangnick on Jones
Ralf Rangnick to MUTV: "He was extremely professional all the time even when he wasn’t in the squad. We knew since last night our other two centre backs that played against Burnley were out so for me it was the logical choice."
Cristiano Ronaldo is captain for today, too 👑
Cristiano Ronaldo starts against Wolves, the team he made his first Premier League start against back in 2003 🥺
Phil Jones starts for Man Utd for first time in 707 days
Yes, you've read that right. Phil Jones – the one and only Phil Jones – has been included in the Red Devils' starting line-up tonight for the first time since January 26, 2020, in a 6-1 FA Cup win against Tranmere Rovers.
New year, new Phil Jones.
Lineups: Man Utd vs Wolves
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Jones, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Greenwood, Sancho, Ronaldo, Cavani
Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Coady, Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Moutinho, Trincao, Jimenez, Podence
📋 Our first starting XI of the new year...#MUFC | #MUNWOL
Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!
We've got Manchester United hosting Wolves in an early Monday Premier League kick-off. Team news is imminent!