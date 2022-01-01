Matchday LIVE: Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea in Premier League action plus PSG and Real Madrid

As it stands, Everton will move four points ahead of Burnley, who are due to play bottom of the table Norwich on Sunday.

If the Toffees can hold on they will be in a far better position to avoid relegation, but United have their own motivations.

Ralf Rangnick's side will hand the initiative back to Tottenham and Arsenal in the top-four face if they fail to complete a comeback, meaning we could be in for a dramatic second half at Goodison.