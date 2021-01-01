Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester City take on Leeds

Follow all the action as Manchester City welcome Leeds and try to retain the top spot in the Premier League

Updated
Etihad Stadium 2021
It's all in City's hands

2021-12-14T19:41:43.000Z

Manchester City are sitting pretty at the top of the table, but just one point divdes them and second-placed Liverpool, which means they'll want to get a win to maintain that nice cushion.

Chelsea are two points below City themselves, which makes this festive run-in all the more exciting (as long as Omicron doesn't get in the way).

😬

2021-12-14T19:20:31.000Z

Robert Lewandowski scores (again x2)

2021-12-14T19:04:06.023Z

Meanwhile, in Stuttgart vs Bayern, Robert Lewandowski has scored twice, meaning that he has taken his tally for this Bundesliga season to 948 goals.

Or just 18.

Lineups: Manchester City vs Leeds

2021-12-14T19:02:09.235Z

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Dias, Stones, Laporte, Rodrigo, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Leeds XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo, Dallas, Forshaw, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison, James

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2021-12-14T19:00:56.000Z

Good afternoon/evening! We'll be here covering Manchester City's Premier League clash against Leeds as they try to maintain their spot at the very top of the Premier League – the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are breathing down their back.

Team news is imminent!