Matchday LIVE: Man City host Chelsea as Man Utd, PSG & Juventus also in action

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

That should really be the opener to Manchester City - but Jack Grealish is outmatched by Kepa to save Chelsea's place in this game!

With half-time fast approaching, the Aston Villa man has a perfect chance to put one past the goalkeeper after the visitors have their defence unlocked.

But it is deflected away and arcs just wide of the right post. Superb work from the shotstopper!