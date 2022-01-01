Matchday LIVE: Liverpool host Villarreal in UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

Reds held to goalless first half

Well, that was a bit of a comedown after last night, wasn't it?

Everybody still awake? Perhaps we got more goals than normal in Manchester to make up for a lack at Anfield.

But at half-time, it is indeed a goalless affair on Merseyside - but it is Liverpool who feel like they are close to a breakthrough in this Champions League semi-final first leg against Villarreal.

More to come!