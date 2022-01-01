Matchday LIVE: Chelsea host Chesterfield in FA Cup, Barcelona & Real Madrid also in action

Most of the recent conversation around Chelsea has concerned Romelu Lukaku's controversial interview criticising Tuchel's tactics - however he starts tonight and former Blues midfielder Geremi feels the striker will stay at Stamford Bridge.

Asked by GOAL whether Lukaku made a mistake, Geremi said: “I was a bit surprised.

“I didn’t watch him at the training ground but on the pitch, after the match against Tottenham, he was sharing the victory with the fans. He was giving 100 per cent.

“Also for the club, it is not good to keep players that don’t have motivation and ambition. But when I look at Lukaku, maybe there was a misunderstanding or misinterpretation of what he has said.”