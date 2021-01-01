Live Blog

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow Live action with Goal as Kerala Blasters and FC Goa lock horns in an ISL clash...

Updated
Comments()
FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters
Sportzpics

FC Goa playing XI

2021-01-23T13:17:20Z

Naveen Kumar (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Alberto Noguera, James Donachie, Jorge Mendoza, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Devendra Murgaokar.

Kerala Blasters playing XI

2021-01-23T13:16:24Z

Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Facundo Pereyra, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez (C), Juande, Yondrembem Denechandra, Gary Hooper.

 

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa

2021-01-23T12:16:40Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE match centre of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Kerala Blasters and FC Goa at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.