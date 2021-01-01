Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Abraham at 'point of no return' & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes was pleased to see her team respond to losing the Champions League final to Barcelona by beating Everton in the FA Cup.

A 3-0 victory over Everton sent Chelsea into the quarter-finals and Hayes felt the success also demonstrated the strength in depth at her disposal.

"To compete in the Champions League we need the squad depth and every week we have some disappointed faces," said Hayes. "It's not an easy task every week.

"When we came into the game tonight, I wanted to see Chelsea Women at its best and, whoever I pick, I can get a strong performance from every player.

"It is a real fabulous achievement from the players, they deserve every bit of credit that they've gained this year."