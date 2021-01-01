Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Kepa to start FA Cup final ahead of Mendy

Ex-Chelsea boss Lampard emerges as top candidate for Palace job
Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has emerged as the No.1 candidate to replace Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace boss, The Daily Telegraph reports.
Hodgson's contract will expire in the summer and Palace are mulling over whether to make a change in the dugout, with Lampard considered to be the leading contender to take over at Selhurst Park.
Chilwell reveals FA Cup final nerves
Ben Chilwell has revealed he is more nervous about facing Leicester City in the FA Cup final than the upcoming Champions League showdown with Manchester City.
Former Leicester left-back Chilwell told BBC Sport as he prepares to come up against the Foxes at Wembley on Saturday: "It's probably the game I'm most nervous for out of all the ones coming up.
"Obviously a Champions League final, massive Premier League games to try and secure that top four, but the FA Cup against Leicester is the big one for me.
"We lost to them earlier on in the season, which 100 per cent for me was the lowest point of the season. To now play against them in the FA Cup final, there probably hasn't been a game in my career that I want to win more."
Regarding the win over Real Madrid that booked their place in the Champions League final, Chilwell added: "I was chatting to Mason [Mount] before the game, saying it was probably the biggest game of our careers, so to win it is probably the best moment of my career.
"In the changing room after the game, it was amazing for everyone to be together - not just the players, but all the staff. It was a great night."
Chelsea unveil new home kit for 2021-22 campaign
New kit klaxon. Chelsea will wear it in the FA Cup and Women's Champions League finals this week. ✅✅ pic.twitter.com/aTpoFVmJLQ— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 13, 2021
Kepa to start FA Cup final against Leicester
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Kepa Arrizabalaga will start the FA Cup final against Leicester City on Saturday.
Edouard Mendy has been the Blues' first choice for the 2020-21 campaign although Kepa has been the designated cup goalkeeper, while he has started three league games since the German's appointment.
Indeed, Kepa featured in the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday and Tuchel confirmed he will now keep his place for the showpiece final at Wembley.
"He (Kepa) starts the cup final and we thought it was a good idea to give him the game before," Tuchel told reporters.
"We trust him and he deserves it, that is the basis why we put him in the line-up. He deserves it. He is so close and good in training. We wanted to give him some minutes and to take both games together. It was an unlucky night for him as well [against Arsenal]."