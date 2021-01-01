Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Man Utd, Barcelona, Real Madrid & more learn opponents

Could we see this group? 🔮 👀
Pot 1: Manchester City
Pot 2: Paris Saint-Germain
Pot 3: Ajax
Pot 4: AC Milan
There are four seeding pots.
Pot 1️⃣ features the reigning champions Chelsea and Europa League winners Villarreal as well as the champions of the six highest-ranked associations.
Pots 2️⃣, 3️⃣, and 4️⃣ are then populated according to a club's UEFA coefficient rank.
You can see the seeding pots below.
- Teams from the same association cannot be drawn together.
When is the draw? ⏰
The Champions League group stage draw ceremony will begin at 5pm BST (12 noon ET).
Chelsea legends Branislav Ivanovic and Michael Essien will assist with the draw, continuing the tradition of having notable former players involved.
The qualification phase of the 2021-22 tournament is complete and we know which 32 teams will play in the groups.
