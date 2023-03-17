liveChampions League & Europa League quarter-final draws LIVE: Real Madrid, Chelsea, Man Utd & more learn opponents
Champions League Power RankingsGetty Images
Will this be the year that Pep Guardiola finally leads Manchester City to Champions League glory? Is Erling Haaland their destiny man? Real Madrid are still there and Bayern Munich made light work of PSG though... it will all depend on the draw!
Will these guys go all the way?
Who is in the Europa League quarter-final draw?
Manchester United are the biggest name in the hat for the Europa League quarter-final draw (that's after the Champions League draw, at 12 noon). Erik ten Hag's side defeated Real Betis in the last 16, but their fellow Premier League giants Arsenal were stunned by Sporting.
Here are the teams in the pot:
- Manchester United
- Union SG
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Sporting
- Juventus
- Roma
- Feyenoord
- Sevilla
How does the draw work?
The Champions League quarter-final draw is an open draw, meaning there is no seeding and no country protection. That means we could potentially see an all-Serie A clash (Milan derby, anyone?) or an all Premier League tie.
Which tie would you most like to see?
Who is in the hat for the Champions League draw?
A few traditional heavyweights have been knocked out - Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain for example - but there are few surprise contenders in the mix. Here are the teams in the hat for the Champions League draw:
- Bayern Munich
- Chelsea
- Benfica
- Manchester CIty
- Real Madrid
- Inter
- AC Milan
- Napoli
Two teams from England, three from Italy, one from Spain, one from Germany and one from Portugal.
Good morning and welcome to GOAL's live coverage of the Champions League and Europa League quarter-final draws. We will have all the latest updates from the draw as it happens, so stay tuned!